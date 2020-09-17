Advertising Marketing News
Surekha Ragavan
1 day ago

Coming soon: Campaign-Kantar study reveals upsetting opinions around inclusivity, mental health

With the pandemic pushing D&I initiatives further down the corporate agenda, respondents across APAC express a dire need for support.

Coming soon: Campaign-Kantar study reveals upsetting opinions around inclusivity, mental health

In July, Campaign Asia-Pacific and Kantar launched a joint call-out on an annual study around diversity and inclusion in the marketing, advertising and comms industries across APAC. Ahead of the full report reveal next week, here are some nuggets of information that stood out based on feedback from respondents.

Gender inequity deepens

In a backward trend, women in the region continue to feel that their performance in the workplace is judged on their gender rather than their capabilities. Over half say that they miss out on opportunities in the industry because of this. Compared to 2017 (when we first launched this survey), the number of women who feel this way has significantly increased.

Judged by the colour of their skin

With the BLM movement driving global conversations around race, respondents in the region feel that they are overlooked because their viewpoint doesn’t tie with the ‘white-dominated business world.’ Just under half believe that they are judged by race and about a third feel that respect from top management is based on their race instead of what they do. One market in APAC particularly stood out as the most racially divided—find out which one during next week’s report reveal.

Mental health takes a toll

Exacerbated by the pandemic, stress and mental health dominated concerns this year. More than half feel very stressed at work or find it a challenge to manage stress in their lives, sometimes leading to poor psychical health such as lethargy or lack of sleep. Adding to that, increased concern around gender and race issues have led to a hit on mental health, or even depression.


The results this year—as alarming as they are—will hopefully act as a siren song for agency heads and leaders who might be oblivious to the effects of these issues on their staff. Campaign Asia-Pacific and Kantar will be jointly releasing the results of the study during a free live webinar on Sep 24 at 1 pm SG.HK time (GMT+8). Register for a spot now.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

TikTok latest: Oracle bid wins, Microsoft rejected, Singapore to be bolstered

1 TikTok latest: Oracle bid wins, Microsoft rejected, Singapore to be bolstered

China orders media blackout of ‘Mulan’

2 China orders media blackout of ‘Mulan’

BBH joins League of Legends with Riot Games win

3 BBH joins League of Legends with Riot Games win

Starbucks marketer joins McCann Worldgroup as China CEO

4 Starbucks marketer joins McCann as China CEO

GroupM announces CEO change in Hong Kong

5 GroupM to make CEO change in HK

TikTok makes slew of senior hires in ANZ

6 TikTok makes slew of senior hires in ANZ

Netflix launches 'One story away' campaign across 27 markets

7 Netflix launches 'One story away' campaign across 27 markets

Alibaba appoints Mindshare as China media agency

8 Alibaba appoints Mindshare as China media agency

Dole campaign creates humorous new meanings for ‘fruit bowl’

9 Dole campaign creates humorous new meanings for ‘fruit bowl’

Move and win roundup: Week of September 7, 2020

10 Move and win roundup: Week of September 7, 2020

Related Articles

Is your office serious about diversity? We want to hear from you
Marketing
Jul 24, 2020
Surekha Ragavan

Is your office serious about diversity? We want to ...

APAC adland inequality persists in race, age and gender: Exclusive research
Intelligence
Jun 4, 2019
Olivia Parker

APAC adland inequality persists in race, age and ...

Opinion: We've been talking about diversity for years, but not pushing hard enough to deliver on our promises
Advertising
Jun 4, 2019
Trezelene Chan

Opinion: We've been talking about diversity for ...

Look around your office. Is it serious about diversity? Take our survey
Advertising
Apr 11, 2019
Olivia Parker

Look around your office. Is it serious about ...

Just Published

Campaign Crash Course: What exactly is diversity?
Digital
22 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Campaign Crash Course: What exactly is diversity?

The industry talks about diversity a lot, but do we understand the true definition of diversity, the difference between inherent and acquired? Find out, and test your knowledge with a quiz.

40 Under 40 2020 opens for entries
Advertising
22 hours ago
Matthew Miller

40 Under 40 2020 opens for entries

Calling all rising stars and those destined to make a big mark in APAC's marketing, media and advertising arena: Nominations are now open for our eighth-annual list of standouts who are 39 or under.

Agency launches internship for 55+ cohort
Advertising
23 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Agency launches internship for 55+ cohort

Thinkerbell's Thrive@55 internship seeks to offer an entry point for members of a "massively underrepresented" age group.

Hugh Jackman transitions from villain to hero in hilarious coffee ad
Advertising
23 hours ago
Ad Nut

Hugh Jackman transitions from villain to hero in ...

If you think the actor is a nice guy in real life, well, you’re wrong.