20 hours ago

SMRT Media rebrands as Stellar Ace

Rebranding of the Singapore transit provider's OOH advertising arm is accompanied by greater focus on data intelligence and O2O solutions.

SMRT Media, the out-of-home advertising unit of Singapore's SMRT transit provider, has rebranded as 'Stellar Ace' with the aim of helping to strengthen local business competitiveness in difficult times. 

Jeslyn Tan, vice president of Stellar Ace, said the newly rebranded firm's enhanced media offerings and ad technology is better aimed at continuing to help marketers succeed. Among these are tagged and tiered media asset pricing with ROI results and connected online and offline touchpoints to help close the customer loop for marketers. 

Out-of-home advertising in the company's network includes train stations, shopping malls, on the road and event spaces. Its WINK+ loyalty app also provides full page and banner ads with gamification capabilities and its Ace Biota ad tech platform allows ad buyng with sharper pre-planning consumer data analytics and layered retargeting strategies.

“Stellar Ace’s strength in positioning is our ability to reach the everyday consumer, 24/7, Tan said in a release. "As we pair our media assets advantageously with data intelligence, we are dedicated to delivering more value per dollar spent, through unique combinations of our offline and online touchpoints...especially as we navigate through these uncertain times.”

Media sales veteran Daryl Chua has now assumed the new role as Stellar Ace’s head of sales, overseeing new O2O partnerships. 

The company also announced the second edition of the WINK+ from Home campaign in educating users of health guidelines and measures for the current Phase 2 heightened alert response to Covid will be scheduled for launch on 28 May 2021.

Campaign Asia-Pacific

