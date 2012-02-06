Search
2 days ago
SMRT Media rebrands as Stellar Ace
Rebranding of the Singapore transit provider's OOH advertising arm is accompanied by greater focus on data intelligence and O2O solutions.
Feb 6, 2012
PayPal launches on-the-go campaign for Valentine's Day
SINGAPORE - PayPal has launched an instant on-the-go campaign for Valentine ’s Day, to allow commuters to shop while on the go at MRT stations.
Dec 6, 2011
SMRT and Cold Storage enable virtual shopping at MRT stations
SINGAPORE - SMRT Media and Cold Storage have launched the supermarket’s instant on-the-go Christmas campaign, which allows commuters to shop while on the go at MRT stations.
