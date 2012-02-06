smrt media

SMRT Media rebrands as Stellar Ace
2 days ago
Staff Reporters

SMRT Media rebrands as Stellar Ace

Rebranding of the Singapore transit provider's OOH advertising arm is accompanied by greater focus on data intelligence and O2O solutions.

PayPal launches on-the-go campaign for Valentine's Day
Feb 6, 2012
Racheal Lee

PayPal launches on-the-go campaign for Valentine's Day

SINGAPORE - PayPal has launched an instant on-the-go campaign for Valentine ’s Day, to allow commuters to shop while on the go at MRT stations.

SMRT and Cold Storage enable virtual shopping at MRT stations
Dec 6, 2011
Staff Reporters

SMRT and Cold Storage enable virtual shopping at MRT stations

SINGAPORE - SMRT Media and Cold Storage have launched the supermarket’s instant on-the-go Christmas campaign, which allows commuters to shop while on the go at MRT stations.

