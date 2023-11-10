Shedding light on India's triumph in lunar darkness this Diwali

This Diwali, rather than use traditional lanterns and rangolis, the team at Design Bridge and Partners opted on a more modern and current twist to celelbrate the triumph of light over darkness.

They opted to connect to one of India's most significant technological achievements this year—the successful Chandrayaan-3 mission in bringing the Vikram lunar lander to the surface of moon near its cold and dark south pole, to gain scientific insight into a lunar region hitherto unexplored.

The design teams decided to celebrate with its clients in India by crafting a special commemorative poster and set of chocolates for them to enjoy during the festive period.

The poster designs were carefully thought through, with one poster in light and another in darkness but with the indelible tracks of the Pragyan rover cutting through the darkness in glow-in-the-dark ink applied by silk screen printing.

The width of the tracks were measured out to match the width of the Pragyan's wheel tracks. The wheel used was created from a special silicon mold, used to create chocolate replicas for enjoyment after dark.

As the team describes its work:

"In the light of day, a proud message is imprinted on the moon’s surface for all to see. But as the light fades into the night of Diwali celebrations, the rover tracks glow from out of the dark, inviting people to spare a thought for Vikram and Pragyan, in their ever lasting night. And as the new moon rises (and the last chocolate wheel is devoured), remembering the lasting impression left on its surface and on space exploration history."

CREDITS

Christie Widjaja, Design Director

Leonard Lam, Design Director

Cerlyn Loke, Design Director

Meng Lee Toh, 3D Technical Design Director

Alice Ng, Design Director

Phil Dall, ECD

Apple Lau, Junior Designer

Tanvi Shah, Senior Strategist

Ong Jian’an, Senior CGI Artist

Charles Galland, Image Creation Director

Bianca Mente, Design Director

Raelyn Tham, Client Executive