diwali 2023

Shedding light on India's triumph in lunar darkness this Diwali
16 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Shedding light on India's triumph in lunar darkness this Diwali

INSPIRATION STATION: Design Bridge and Partners celebrates Diwali by crafting a commemorative poster recognising the historic Chandrayaan-3 south pole moon landing.

Diwali 2023: Campaigns that dazzle
1 day ago
Ad Nut

Diwali 2023: Campaigns that dazzle

A handpicked list of the region's Diwali campaigns to add a touch of sparkle and joy at this time of the year.

Luminous and Grey India spread Diwali joy, one watt at a time
2 days ago
Ad Nut

Luminous and Grey India spread Diwali joy, one watt at a time

There's something about festive advertising that takes Ad Nut from its usual cynical, steely self to a teary-eyed, sentimental sap in a matter of minutes.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Rob Mayhew slams Havas over Shell in mocking video

1 Rob Mayhew slams Havas over Shell in mocking video

Women to Watch Asia Pacific 2023: The marcomms trailblazers making a difference

2 Women to Watch Asia Pacific 2023: The marcomms trailblazers making a difference

How brands are responding to the Israel-Gaza war

3 How brands are responding to the Israel-Gaza war

Mark Read: We haven’t been slow to simplify WPP, we’re dealing with Sorrell’s ‘30 years of inactivity’

4 Mark Read: We haven’t been slow to simplify WPP, we’re dealing with Sorrell’s ‘30 years of inactivity’

Dentsu makes leadership changes, unveils global practice chiefs

5 Dentsu makes leadership changes, unveils global practice chiefs

WPP suffers surprise Q3 decline and plans US$120 million savings drive

6 WPP suffers surprise Q3 decline and plans US$120 million savings drive

RIP Gen Z, Millennial, Boomer: Is it time for the marketing industry to ditch generational labels?

7 RIP Gen Z, Millennial, Boomer: Is it time for the marketing industry to ditch generational labels?

New Unilever CEO downplays purpose and hikes adspend

8 New Unilever CEO downplays purpose and hikes adspend

VML merger: Lessons from DBS/POSB by Robin Nayak

9 VML merger: Lessons from DBS/POSB by Robin Nayak

Indian fashion brand depicts 'bold' women in same-sex relationship

10 Indian fashion brand depicts 'bold' women in same-sex relationship