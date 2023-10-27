Search
diwali 2023
16 hours ago
Shedding light on India's triumph in lunar darkness this Diwali
INSPIRATION STATION: Design Bridge and Partners celebrates Diwali by crafting a commemorative poster recognising the historic Chandrayaan-3 south pole moon landing.
1 day ago
Diwali 2023: Campaigns that dazzle
A handpicked list of the region's Diwali campaigns to add a touch of sparkle and joy at this time of the year.
2 days ago
Luminous and Grey India spread Diwali joy, one watt at a time
There's something about festive advertising that takes Ad Nut from its usual cynical, steely self to a teary-eyed, sentimental sap in a matter of minutes.
