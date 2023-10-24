News Advertising Media Marketing
Shashi Sinha to get AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award 2023

A long-time veteran and influential figure in the Indian ad industry, Sinha is currently the CEO of IPG Mediabrands India.

Shashi Sinha to get AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award 2023
The Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI) has announced that the Lifetime Achievement Awards this year will be conferred on Shashi Sinha, CEO, IPG Mediabrands India.
 
Sinha gets the honour for his contribution to the advertising Industry. He has been in charge of IPG Media Brands since 2013. Sinha has also been part of industry bodies like Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), Advertising Bureau and Consultants (ABC) and Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) among others.
 
Prasanth Kumar, president, AAAI, said, “Shashi Sinha's journey in advertising is an inspiring narrative of leadership, innovation, and resilience. As the AAAI Lifetime Achievement Awardee for 2023, he exemplifies decades of transformative impact, steering media entities to unparalleled success. His tenure as CEO at IPG Media Brands marked a turnaround that elevated industry standards, making it the most profitable entity under IPG in India. Beyond corporate milestones, Shashi's commitment to industry bodies and social causes is laudable. His achievements reflect not just professional excellence but a deep-seated passion for shaping the advertising landscape and contributing meaningfully to societal progress. Shashi Sinha is truly deserving of this honour.”
 
Anupriya Acharya, chairperson, AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award Selection Committee, added, "No one deserves this prestigious honour more than Shashi. While his success in advertising is remarkable, his contributions to the industry at large are nothing short of exemplary. It is no surprise therefore, that the entire committee unanimously agreed to bestow this award upon Shashi, recognising his outstanding achievements and significant impact on the advertising landscape."
 
Some of the past winners of this award include Subhas Ghosal, Alyque Padamsee, Mike Khanna, R K Swamy, Piyush Pandey, Sam Balsara, Prem Mehta, Roda Mehta, Ram Sehgal, Madhukar Kamath, Arvind Sharma and Colvyn Harris among others.
 
 
Source:
Campaign India

