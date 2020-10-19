See this abs-olutely fabulous cereal ad (and more top ads from around APAC)

The Asia-Pacific YouTube Ads Leaderboard, provided by Google, shows the top ad in each of 13 APAC markets. This edition is for September 2020.

With Covid-19 upending our world, utility products that address core human needs, like sustenance and safety, have become more important than ever. We saw four food brands landing on September’s leaderboard, including Woolworths with a how-to ad for making potato salad and both Foodpanda Hong Kong and Kellogg Korea putting their food offerings forward with a bit of cheekiness sprinkled over simple messaging. Meanwhile, Thai Life Insurance delivered some real warm fuzzies by inviting us to reflect on what truly matters. Even in these times, the sweet spot of authenticity, timeliness and ownability will always be at the centre of great advertising.

AUSTRALIA – NEW ZEALAND

Woolworths. Smashed salt & vinegar potato salad - Make yourself at home with Woolworths



HONG KONG

foodpanda Hong Kong. foodpanda嗌乜都有！生活百貨最快15分鐘送到！



INDONESIA

Pantene Indonesia. 30 Tahun #RambutTanpaBatas Kita semua duta shampoo PANTENE



INDIA

OPPO Mobile India. #BeTheInfinite feat. MS Dhoni



JAPAN

Nintendo 公式チャンネル. スーパーマリオブラザーズ35周年 TVCM



KOREA

Kellogg korea. [켈로그] 첵스초코 #다시달콤하게 #초코로돌아와 (44s)



MALAYSIA

PETRONAS. PETRONAS MMD 2020 – OPERASI KOPERASI



PHILIPPINES

Lazada Philippines. Join Kathryn Bernardo, Mimiyuuuh, and Sam YG on September 9 at the 9.9 Lazada Big Brands Sale!



PAKISTAN

Cornetto Pakistan. Magical Ways of Eating Cornetto Fantasy ft. Mahira Khan



SINGAPORE

Apple Singapore. Privacy. That’s iPhone. – Over Sharing



THAILAND

thailifechannel. Life purpose [Official HD] ไทยประกันชีวิต ThaiLife Insurance



TAIWAN

Porsche Taiwan. The new 911 Turbo S．勁不可擋 ｜全新登場！



VIETNAM

Vinamilk. SỮA VINAMILK HERO | NĂNG LƯỢNG MẠNH MẼ - TRẺ LÀM ĐIỀU HAY | MV HOẠT HÌNH HERO | QUẢNG CÁO CHO BÉ

