1 day ago

See this abs-olutely fabulous cereal ad (and more top ads from around APAC)

APAC YouTube Ads Leaderboard: Kellogg, Foodpanda, Thai Life, Woolworths, Oppo, Petronas, Lazada and more appear in the latest list of the top ad video in each of 13 APAC markets.

Kellogg Korea
Kellogg Korea

The Asia-Pacific YouTube Ads Leaderboard, provided by Google, shows the top ad in each of 13 APAC markets. This edition is for September 2020.

With Covid-19 upending our world, utility products that address core human needs, like sustenance and safety, have become more important than ever. We saw four food brands landing on September’s leaderboard, including Woolworths with a how-to ad for making potato salad and both Foodpanda Hong Kong and Kellogg Korea putting their food offerings forward with a bit of cheekiness sprinkled over simple messaging. Meanwhile, Thai Life Insurance delivered some real warm fuzzies by inviting us to reflect on what truly matters. Even in these times, the sweet spot of authenticity, timeliness and ownability will always be at the centre of great advertising.

AUSTRALIA – NEW ZEALAND
Woolworths. Smashed salt & vinegar potato salad - Make yourself at home with Woolworths

HONG KONG
foodpanda Hong Kong. foodpanda嗌乜都有！生活百貨最快15分鐘送到！

INDONESIA
Pantene Indonesia. 30 Tahun #RambutTanpaBatas Kita semua duta shampoo PANTENE

INDIA
OPPO Mobile India. #BeTheInfinite feat. MS Dhoni

JAPAN
Nintendo 公式チャンネル. スーパーマリオブラザーズ35周年 TVCM

KOREA
Kellogg korea. [켈로그] 첵스초코 #다시달콤하게 #초코로돌아와 (44s)

MALAYSIA
PETRONAS. PETRONAS MMD 2020 – OPERASI KOPERASI

PHILIPPINES
Lazada Philippines. Join Kathryn Bernardo, Mimiyuuuh, and Sam YG on September 9 at the 9.9 Lazada Big Brands Sale!

PAKISTAN
Cornetto Pakistan. Magical Ways of Eating Cornetto Fantasy ft. Mahira Khan

SINGAPORE
Apple Singapore. Privacy. That’s iPhone. – Over Sharing

THAILAND
thailifechannel. Life purpose [Official HD] ไทยประกันชีวิต ThaiLife Insurance

TAIWAN
Porsche Taiwan. The new 911 Turbo S．勁不可擋 ｜全新登場！

VIETNAM
Vinamilk. SỮA VINAMILK HERO | NĂNG LƯỢNG MẠNH MẼ - TRẺ LÀM ĐIỀU HAY | MV HOẠT HÌNH HERO | QUẢNG CÁO CHO BÉ

 

