Meet Safeguard's rapping germ, Fred (and see more fun ads from around APAC)

The Asia-Pacific YouTube Ads Leaderboard, provided by Google, shows the top ad in each of 13 APAC markets. This edition is for October 2020.
Creativity thrives under constraint. With a majority of marketers around the world working on advertising from home, creativity seems to be the remedy for cabin fever — as reflected clearly in October’s YouTube APAC Ads Leaderboard. Apple India broke out of the classic show-and-tell mould and had device users persistently interrupting the narrator to remind her that the futuristic technology she’s describing already exists, while Nestlé Thailand blurred the lines between real life and animation to highlight the reality-bending, unimaginably great taste of its ice cream. Times may be trying, but our creative spirits will never be dulled.
AUSTRALIA – NEW ZEALAND
Burger King NZ. The Big King XL – A Big MMMprovement
HONG KONG
Price.com.hk 香港格價網 【數碼Youtuber集結】玩轉 2020 Price Gadget Show ｜10.19-23 每晚8pm 特選Super Deal優惠搶先睇 | 密切留意
INDONESIA
Mie Sedaap. Mie Sedaap Salero Padang #NikmatnyaHQQ
INDIA
Apple India. Introducing Apple Watch Series 6 — It Already Does That
JAPAN
Au. au PAY マーケット x 乃木坂46「賀喜遥香の驚愕」（ポイント交換）
KOREA
신한카드. [늘테크] 신한카드만의 금융 기술, 늘테크 (Full)
MALAYSIA
ShopBack Malaysia. Aqil VS Mama?!
PHILIPPINES
Safeguard Philippines. HUGAS NA RIN ‘YAN - Fred D’ Germ ft. Gloc-9 #Safeguard #SafeWash
PAKISTAN
Telenor Pakistan. MOREseZyada Coverage with Telenor
SINGAPORE
Samsung Singapore. Do all you love with the Galaxy S20 FE 5G | Samsung
THAILAND
thailifNestle ICE CREAM Thailand. LOVE HORIZON มิติรักสุดขอบฟ้า : EP1
TAIWAN
Sony Xperia Taiwan. Xperia 5 II 不錯過真情偵探社 ∣ 捕捉摯愛眼神留住動人情感
VIETNAM
Bột giặt Aba. ABA Tâm Tình Hiến Dâng