Staff Reporters
1 day ago

See 7Eleven's ode to proper distancing (and more of the most popular ads from around APAC)

APAC YouTube Ads Leaderboard: Air New Zealand, Yuu, IM3 Ooredoo, Pepsi, Shopee, Dtac and and more appear in the latest list of the top ad video in each of 13 APAC markets.

The Asia-Pacific YouTube Ads Leaderboard, provided by Google, shows the top ad in each of 13 APAC markets. This edition is for December 2020.

In 2020, we saw humanity's potential for compassion, creativity, and collaboration shine through the advertising space, and the power of brand messaging to forge a better world for tomorrow. Among the ads that rose to the leaderboard in December, IM3 Ooredoo created a song that showed how the year built resilience to prepare us for any trials ahead, while Pepsi Philippines celebrated Christmas from a distance. Air New Zealand put a delightful twist on its latest safety video to invite tourists once borders reopen.

AUSTRALIA – NEW ZEALAND
Air New Zealand. Discover the 8th Wonder #AirNZSafetyVideo

HONG KONG
yuu Rewards Club. 【 yuu賞你一個快樂聖誕 �� 開心唱開巷】

INDONESIA
IM3 Ooredoo. 2020 Membuat Kita Lebih Kuat. Temukan 2021-mu.

INDIA
Google India. Jab paison ki baat ho toh jaldi karenge, jaldbaazi nahi | Google Pay & Bank

JAPAN
NIKE JAPAN. 動かしつづける。自分を。未来を。 The Future Isn’t Waiting. | Nike

KOREA
여기어때. 폴킴이 노래하는 따뜻한 연말준비, 화이트(Feat.여기어때)

MALAYSIA
McDonaldsMalaysia. Prosperity is Back!

PHILIPPINES
Pepsi Philippines. Pepsi Loves Christmas

PAKISTAN
Protex Pakistan. Introducing New Protex Antibacterial Soap

SINGAPORE
Shopee Singapore. Shopee 12.12 Birthday Sale

THAILAND
dtac. “สัมผัสแรก” ที่ไม่เหมือนเดิม. “The first touch” like never before.

TAIWAN
Channel7eleven. CITY CAFE一杯溫暖【城市 / 距離】

VIETNAM
Mondelez Kinh Đô. TRẬN RAP MẸ BÉ, nào cùng đón nghe!

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

