Asia-Pacific YouTube Ads Leaderboard: November 2020

Pepsodent, Apple, Nestle Ice Cream, Mirinda Vietnam and more appear in the latest list of the top ad video in each of 13 APAC markets.

Mirinda in Thailand wonders if you can resist temptation.

The Asia-Pacific YouTube Ads Leaderboard, provided by Google, shows the top ad in each of 13 APAC markets. This edition is for November 2020.

As 2020 draws to a close, marketers are reflecting back on the year as they look forward to new beginnings. More than ever, they are telling stories full of hope and heartfelt sentiments that bring joy in a variety of ways.

AXA Hong Kong created an uplifting spot on how a little encouragement can go a long way in helping someone overcome the challenges in life.

“Show me your strength” by Otsuka Pharmaceutical Japan spotlights how the year of fighting an invisible enemy is supported by a group of unseen heroes—teachers who continue to shoulder the responsibility of empowering future generations. These stories remind us to find the silver lining amid the uncertainty, and show appreciation for those who better our lives.

AUSTRALIA – NEW ZEALAND

A tribute to Australian music in 2020.  

HONG KONG

Sammi &「AXA安盛紅粉醫療保障」微電影（足本版故事）

INDONESIA

Pepsodent Complete 8 - Perlindungan Seluruh Gigi dan Mulut.

INDIA

The most powerful iPhone ever. 

JAPAN

大塚製薬 公式チャンネル.  カロリーメイトCM｜「見えないもの」篇 120秒

KOREA

엔씨소프트. Lineage2M] 크로니클 IV. 피로 맺은 결의 스페셜 영상 XII

MALAYASIA

PETRONAS Deepavali 2020 – Vattam

PHILIPPINES

Lazada Philippines. Join our Lazada Queen Kathryn Bernardo and our Regional Brand Ambassador Lee Min Ho for #Lazada1111

PAKISTAN

Telenor Pakistan. Wedding Song Of The Year- By Telenor

SINGAPORE 

Sentosa Island. My Island Adventure

THAILAND

Nestle ICE CREAM Thailand.S1E2: KITKAT Ice Cream Stick : ลูกเขยซ่าส์ ดราม่าหน้าม้า

TAIWAN

OneBoy. One Boy All in one 全方位衝鋒衣

 VIETNAM 

Mirinda Vietnam. LAN NGỌC X MIRINDA | Mirinda

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

