Advertising Marketing PR News
Campaign India Team
Jul 14, 2022

Sebamed loses appeal to run campaign challenging Unilever skin product pH values

The Sebamed campaign claimed Hindustan Unilever's soaps harmed sensitive skin, which an HUL spokesperson argues was 'irresponsible' and 'misleading'.

Sebamed loses appeal to run campaign challenging Unilever skin product pH values
The Division Bench of the High Court of Bombay has upheld the High Court's June 17, 2022 order, which said that the advertisements launched by German brand Sebamed's parent company in India, USV, denigrated and disparaged Hindustan Unilever (HUL) products.  
 
The ruling now dismisses Sebamed's appeal of the decision a month ago.

Last month, the Bombay High Court had ordered Sebamed to stop airing a campaign it had rolled out in January 2021 with independent agency The Womb, which claimed that Hindustan Unilever's Dove, Lux and Pears had a high pH value which harmed sensitive skin.

“The court rulings reaffirm that the advertisement campaign by Sebamed denigrated HUL’s brands and misled consumers on the basis of pH, which is just one of the many parameters that go into manufacturing soap," said Dev Bajpai, executive director, legal and corporate affairs at HUL. "It is also pertinent to note that Sebamed’s campaign was irresponsible, and that such misleading communication was issued during the pandemic, when the Government and health authorities had advocated handwashing with any soap.”
 
In January 2021 the Bombay High court had originally ruled that USV-owned Sebamed was allowed to keep advertising, including drawing comparisons with other brands after Hindustan Unilever initiated a court challenge. But the court did rule that it could not make any reference to HUL’s Rin detergent bar.
 
At the time Sebamed India's marketing chief argued that fact-based ads would be the start of a new era in advertising

 

 
Source:
Campaign India

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

The future of seamless shopping in APAC

1 The future of seamless shopping in APAC

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

2 Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

Funnel vision: Driving results across different advertising objectives on TikTok

3 Funnel vision: Driving results across different advertising objectives on TikTok

How Unilever ships Walls ice cream to Maldives, St. Ives moisturiser to Australia and Vaseline lip balm to Mongolia

4 How Unilever ships Walls ice cream to Maldives, St. Ives moisturiser to Australia and Vaseline lip balm to Mongolia

BTS' J-Hope names album Jack in the Box. Here's how the US fast food brand responded.

5 BTS' J-Hope names album Jack in the Box. Here's how the US fast food brand responded.

Why DBS wants to be seen as a tech startup rather than a bank

6 Why DBS wants to be seen as a tech startup rather than a bank

Has your CRM kept up with changing buyer expectations?

7 Has your CRM kept up with changing buyer expectations?

WFH or back to office: Where does creativity thrive?

8 WFH or back to office: Where does creativity thrive?

Coca-Cola reimagines Queen’s ‘A Kind of Magic’ to launch its global music platform

9 Coca-Cola reimagines Queen’s ‘A Kind of Magic’ to launch its global music platform

Women to Watch 2022 opens for entries

10 Women to Watch 2022 opens for entries

Related Articles

Sebamed ordered to take down 'misleading' campaign in India
Advertising
Jan 12, 2021
Campaign India Team

Sebamed ordered to take down 'misleading' campaign ...

Fact-based ads are the start of a new era in advertising, says Sebamed India marketing chief
Advertising
Jan 21, 2021
Eularie Saldanha

Fact-based ads are the start of a new era in ...

Ad wars: Why one upmanship in advertising makes for great headlines
Advertising
Jan 19, 2021
Eularie Saldanha

Ad wars: Why one upmanship in advertising makes for ...

Hindustan Unilever attempts to go from advertiser to publisher
Digital
Oct 16, 2014
Byravee Iyer

Hindustan Unilever attempts to go from advertiser ...

Just Published

Netflix says ad tier is coming ‘early 2023’ as subscriber losses grow
Digital
15 hours ago
Jessica Heygate

Netflix says ad tier is coming ‘early 2023’ as ...

Streaming giant teases details of its advertising offering and why it chose to partner with Microsoft as it reports a loss of nearly 1 million subscribers in Q2.

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Jalin Wu, Uniqlo
Marketing
15 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Jalin Wu, Uniqlo

With successful strategies to penetrate lower-tier cities, Wu confidently steers the boat for the retail brand in Greater China.

Nielsen's Robert Gilby is Dentsu International's new APAC CEO
Advertising
16 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Nielsen's Robert Gilby is Dentsu International's ...

After a short stint at the media measurement company, he replaces Ashish Bhasin and will oversee 11,600 people in 18 markets.

Omnicom grows organically in Q2, but revenue remains flat
Advertising
17 hours ago
Alison Weissbrot

Omnicom grows organically in Q2, but revenue ...

Growth projections slow as the holding company remains cautious in an unpredictable macroeconomic environment.