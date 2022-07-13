Sebamed loses appeal to run campaign challenging Unilever skin product pH values

The Division Bench of the High Court of Bombay has upheld the High Court's June 17, 2022 order, which said that the advertisements launched by German brand Sebamed's parent company in India, USV, denigrated and disparaged Hindustan Unilever (HUL) products.

The ruling now dismisses Sebamed's appeal of the decision a month ago.

Last month, the Bombay High Court had ordered Sebamed to stop airing a campaign it had rolled out in January 2021 with independent agency The Womb, which claimed that Hindustan Unilever's Dove, Lux and Pears had a high pH value which harmed sensitive skin.