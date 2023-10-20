Marketing
Nikita Mishra
1 day ago

SCMP's pop-up exhibit: A 120-year ode to Hong Kong

From quills to pixels, the South China Morning Post pays homage to heritage and chronicles Hong Kong's storied saga.

Building on its ‘I Read the SCMP’ and the ‘Your SCMP’ campaigns launched in April and September, respectively, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) has unveiled a new marketing initiative, a show-stopping pop-up exhibition to bring to life its 120-year legacy. The exhibit, in Hong Kong's Landmark Atrium, is a journey through the Post’s storied past and a tribute to the unyielding spirit of Hong Kong.  

The distinctive newsstand branding is in collaboration with Hong Kong Land. The idea with the 120-year marketing iterations is to draw the community closer and foster an environment where readers, advertisers, businesses and Hong Kong students can participate to enhance the SAR’s global narrative.

“Founded in 1903, the SCMP has been our loyal companion for 120 years. It has witnessed Hong Kong's ascent onto the global stage, the resilience of its people, its transformative journey, and the vision for the future," expressed Catherine So, CEO of the SCMP. 

Running from October 20 to November 15, this exhibition will house 18 archived prints from the Post’s extensive history, accompanied by quotes from distinguished individuals. These snapshots provide a unique perspective on pivotal moments in Hong Kong's extraordinary journey. Visitors can capture a moment in the "I Read the SCMP" photobooth and get an exclusive subscription offer.

Kevin Huang, the SCMP's chief operating officer, explained, "What truly gives stories lasting relevance and impact is when people discuss them, and that's exactly what we're encouraging with this exhibition. We want to ignite conversations about our inspiring story, rich heritage, forward momentum, and the bright collective future that lies ahead."

