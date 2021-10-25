Media News
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

SCMP hires former GroupM leader as global head of advertising

Newly created role for David Wightman signals South China Morning Post's ambition to compete for advertising globally.

SCMP hires former GroupM leader as global head of advertising

The South China Morning Post has brought in David Wightman, formerly of Ebiquity and GroupM to take on a newly created role of global head of advertising.

Tasked with expanding SCMP's global ad business, Wightman will lead a team across Hong Kong, mainland China, Asia, Europe and the US. His remit will span global media sales, marketing and creative solutions, branded content, events, custom publishing, advertising technology, and sales operations. 

Wightman has most recently been based in London as the group director of business operations for media management and analysis firm Ebiquity. Prior to this, he was the managing director of GroupM's [M]Platform in Asia Pacific where he launched and scaled the regional programmatic, data and technology division for the WPP-owned media agency network.

“We are delighted to add a leader of David’s global expertise and reputation, and look forward to broadening our business reach and international relevance with his strategic, operational and commercial experience,” said Gary Liu, CEO of SCMP. “His C-suite exposure across the EMEA and APAC markets will greatly benefit SCMP’s growing portfolio of international clients.”

In more than two decades of industry experience, Wightman has also previously built and led local and international sales and operations teams within digital and traditional media companies.  This includes serving as chief operating officer of GiveMeSport, where he revamped the editorial and content marketing approach, increasing readership, revenues and investment. Earlier in his career, Wightman held senior commercial leadership roles at media organisations, including Geeknet, CBS Interactive, Yahoo!, and Mirror Group Newspapers.

“I am energised and enthused to be joining SCMP” said Wightman. “The award-winning history of the brand, coupled with an innovative approach to how we harness data and technology, offers an unprecedented opportunity," he said.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Mega Sale Days: driving consumers from discovery to purchase

1 Mega Sale Days: driving consumers from discovery to purchase

Denise Tee files defense against Herbert Hernandez's 'baseless' libel claim

2 Denise Tee files defense against Herbert Hernandez's 'baseless' libel claim

Stephen Li departs as OMD APAC CEO

3 Stephen Li departs as OMD APAC CEO

The top 10 mobile phone brands in Asia-Pacific

4 Top 10: Asia's favourite mobile phones

Will the metaverse trigger a restructuring of brand and agency teams?

5 Will the metaverse trigger a restructuring of brand and agency teams?

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

6 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

The making of Mandai Wildlife Group, a four-year branding project

7 The making of Mandai Wildlife Group, a four-year branding project

Facebook outlines new direction as growth decelerates and scrutiny intensifies

8 Facebook outlines new direction as growth decelerates and scrutiny intensifies

Creative Minds: Bobby Pawar was a copywriter before he knew what copywriting was

9 Creative Minds: Bobby Pawar was a copywriter before he knew what copywriting was

40 Under 40 2021: Now open for nominations

10 40 Under 40 2021: Now open for nominations

Related Articles

GroupM launches 'unified' data business [m]Platform
Media
Nov 30, 2016
Gideon Spanier

GroupM launches 'unified' data business [m]Platform

Tech MVP 2021: SCMP Signal
Advertising
May 21, 2021
Staff Reporters

Tech MVP 2021: SCMP Signal

Alibaba, GroupM combine solutions on data platforms
Digital
Sep 26, 2017
Soon Chen Kang 江欣珍

Alibaba, GroupM combine solutions on data platforms

GroupM and Hogarth team up on global addressable content practice
Advertising
1 day ago
Alison Weissbrot

GroupM and Hogarth team up on global addressable ...

Just Published

Why empathetic leadership is not just a Covid-era goal for the ad industry
Advertising
2 hours ago
Jeremy Hine

Why empathetic leadership is not just a Covid-era ...

MullenLowe's UK CEO reflects on how the pandemic elevated the need for empathetic leadership. As adlanders return to the office, it's crucial not to disconnect from others' feelings.

Red Havas consolidates Havas PR capabilities, expands globally
PR
3 hours ago
Diana Bradley

Red Havas consolidates Havas PR capabilities, ...

PR services that were under Havas Health & You and Havas Creative have been combined into one network under Red Havas, which now expands to China and other markets.

US multicultural agency H Code expands offering to Asian audiences
Advertising
12 hours ago
Sabrina Sanchez

US multicultural agency H Code expands offering to ...

A Code will help brands reach, inform and connect with Asian and Pacific Islander consumers in America.

The birth of China’s cultural opinion leaders
Marketing
13 hours ago
Adina-Laura Achim

The birth of China’s cultural opinion leaders

A new generation of creative tastemakers have emerged, called 'Cultural Opinion Leaders' (COLs). Are they China’s next big influencers?