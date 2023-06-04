Santander taps Succession's Brian Cox for 'sliding doors' spot

Santander has released a campaign for its UK corporate and commercial banking arm starring Succession actor Brian Cox.

Created by House 337, the campaign includes a 60-second ad diving into the idea that it’s about who people don’t know, rather than who they do know, when it comes to business.



This is the first TV-led campaign for Santander UK’s corporate and commercial banking arm and it aims to promote how it can help businesses expand into new markets.



The campaign is based on research that one of the significant barriers faced by businesses looking to expand abroad is a lack of access to the people and organisations they need to know.



The film shows Cox narrating different near encounters, or “sliding doors” moments, between strangers and how their lack of knowledge about one another means they’re missing out on business opportunities.





It was directed by Tom Hooper, known for The King’s Speech and Les Misérables, and produced through Smuggler.



Cox said: “As soon as I saw the script, I was intrigued by the sliding doors moments and cinematic ambition. This is an ad that’s captivating and visually engaging while also being charming and intriguing.”



The TV spot breaks on 3 June and was created by Holly Fallows and Charlotte Watmough.



Jo Moore, executive creative director at House 337, added: “We were tasked with telling the business world about Santander UK’s extensive network of business connections – so who better to tell that story than the brilliant Brian Cox?



“The script flipped the old adage ‘it’s about the people you know’, letting us demonstrate Santander UK’s true point of difference. That, combined with the gravitas of Brian’s delivery and Tom ‘The King’s Speech’ Hooper’s storytelling, allowed us to create an ad that is very different to the rest of the market.”



The campaign will be supported by out-of-home, press, social, digital display and in-branch assets. Outdoor work launches on 5 June across travel networks and shopping centres.



Print ads will roll out in The Sunday Times on 4 June and across broadsheets and city press over the following week.

Media planning and buying was handled by Carat.



Cutdowns from the TV execution will also run on social media.



Dan Sherwood, marketing director at Santander UK, said: “We are delighted to have Brian Cox on board to help take the message to the nation’s businesses that Santander UK can connect them to the right partners who will help them break into new markets both in the UK and internationally.”