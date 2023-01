Samsonite India has rolled out a campaign featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Mithali Raj and Yuvraj Singh. The campaign has been conceptualised by Lowe Lintas.

The trio appear in a film each, which shows how they took on life's challenges and emerged successful. This is compared to the strength Samsonite bags show on being tested.

The films featuring Bachchan and Singh released two weeks ago, while the film in which Raj features released on 28 December.