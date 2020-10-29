Media News
Alison Weissbrot
1 day ago

Reprise launches global ecommerce group for Mediabrands

The group will combine 250 ecommerce experts across the world to develop and deploy modern retail strategies for clients.

Reprise launches global ecommerce group for Mediabrands

Ecommerce groups are a must-have at the big global agencies today.

And on Thursday, Mediabrands digital agency Reprise is the latest to announce a global solution that helps clients navigate the new retail landscape.

Reprise has always had e-commerce capabilities, but it wanted to expand and formalize those offerings as online shopping exploded this year during the COVID-19 pandemic, said Will Margaritis, head of e-commerce in North America at Reprise.

“With changes in the market, we’ve been looking to increase the scope of work we can do in e-commerce and take a full service offering to the market,” he explained. “E-commerce has become such a more critical part of the brand experience and consumer journey.”

While e-commerce used to be about managing a brand’s Amazon strategy, brands now need to grapple with multiple e-retail marketplaces from Walmart to Target, as well as direct-to-consumer plays. That requires real-time data on not just ad performance, but supply-chain operations and warehousing.

To help clients pull all of this together, Reprise works with platforms such as Profitero, which tracks the e-commerce funnel including sales, pricing, ROI, market share and inventory availability. The team also pulls data directly from major retailers such as Walmart, Target and Amazon and builds out custom dashboards that aggregate that data with client ad spend for a full-picture view.

“That allows us to understand who the consumer is, what social channels they spend time on and from there, send them to the store where they're most likely to convert, or where the brand wants them to convert,” Margaritis said.

Reprise can then tie that data back to how an online campaign impacts in-store sales and optimize along the way, or to understand why a product that’s being advertised is out of stock in stores and adjust the strategy quickly.

“We can see, if we just spent half a million dollars for a campaign on Walmart, where did the sales come from? Did it cannibalize in-store sales? Did the product get purchased on Amazon instead?” Margaritis added. 

Reprise commerce is currently working with IPG technology unit Kinesso to automate the process of pulling all of this data together. The team plans to launch a planning tool that combines vertical-specific knowledge to help clients identify the best places to sell based on their budget and target audience. “That saves us probably a month of optimization,” Margaritis said.

Reprise also integrates with platforms such as Magento and Shopify to help clients with their DTC strategies and experience design, an increasingly important area during the pandemic.

“Back in April and May, supply chains started breaking down,” Margaritis said. “We're seeing many brands say, in case anything else happens, we want something that's completely under our control.”

Reprise has hired people outside of the advertising world with backgrounds in e-commerce, retail and supply-chain logistics to staff the core Reprise commerce team, which is currently 15 people in the U.S. and 35 globally. The group can tap into e-commerce experts across the Mediabrands agencies, depending on the client's needs. The agency plans to double the core commerce team this year.

“We're doing the backbone of e-commerce strategy and bringing that to Reprise and the rest of Mediabrands,” Margaritis said.

Currently the team is working with eight clients, for whom its already driving efficiencies, Margaritis said. For one large U.K.-based client, Reprise commerce drove a 10% increase in ad-attributed sales on Amazon in three months. Another U.S.-based client saw a 14-fold increase in revenue and a 2.5-fold increase in return on ad spend after working with the group.

Reprise commerce’s goal is to be included in more global pitches this year as commerce becomes central to the advertising process.

“It really is a holistic offering where we are part of every single activation a client is doing within Mediabrands,” Margaritis said. “We're in the planning process figuring out how to add e-commerce metrics or shoppability or commerce to every activation.”

Source:
Campaign US

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Nick Emery was ousted from Mindshare after video call 'prank'

1 Nick Emery was ousted from Mindshare after video call 'prank'

Edelman report: China has high trust expectations, but are brands delivering?

2 Edelman report: China has high trust expectations, but are brands delivering?

Nestlé China picks Dentsu for US$300 million media account

3 Nestlé China picks Dentsu for US$300 million media account

'What was the alternative?': shock at WPP over Nick Emery’s sacking

4 'What was the alternative?': shock at WPP over Nick Emery’s sacking

40 Under 40 2020 opens for entries

5 40 Under 40 deadline extended to October 23

Hotstar to launch in Singapore on 1 November

6 Hotstar to launch in Singapore on 1 November

Here's how the iPhone slipped from luxury perch in China

7 Here's how the iPhone slipped from luxury perch in China

IPG to keep pay reductions for top executives for rest of 2020

8 IPG to keep pay reductions for top executives for rest of 2020

Google removes 3,000 YouTube channels linked to China spam network

9 Google removes 3,000 YouTube channels linked to China spam network

Dentsu lands McDonald's China media buying account

10 Dentsu lands McDonald's China media buying account

Related Articles

How to succeed in ecommerce during a pandemic: Reprise
Digital
Apr 30, 2020
Surekha Ragavan

How to succeed in ecommerce during a pandemic: Reprise

Reprise wins Warc Grand Prix in social strategy for Malaysia KFC campaign
Advertising
Jun 17, 2020
Staff Reporters

Reprise wins Warc Grand Prix in social strategy for ...

Agency Report Card 2019: Reprise
Advertising
Mar 19, 2020
Staff Reporters

Agency Report Card 2019: Reprise

With an integrated approach, Reprise shows smart growth
Advertising
Mar 26, 2020
Staff Reporters

With an integrated approach, Reprise shows smart growth

Just Published

Havas Media Group India names Mohit Joshi as CEO
Media
1 day ago
Campaign India Team

Havas Media Group India names Mohit Joshi as CEO

He was previously MD.

Alphabet profit skyrockets as advertisers flock to YouTube
Advertising
1 day ago
Jessica Goodfellow

Alphabet profit skyrockets as advertisers flock to ...

Brand advertising on YouTube rebounded in the third quarter of 2020, contributing to an enormous profit for its parent company.

WPP AUNZ profit increases despite revenue decline
Advertising
1 day ago
Rahul Sachitanand

WPP AUNZ profit increases despite revenue decline

The network says it is on track to meet cost-savings targets for 2020, but forecasts a gloomy year-end period.

WFA launches Asian Marketing Leaders Program for aspiring regional CMOs
Marketing
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

WFA launches Asian Marketing Leaders Program for ...

Focus will be on developing empathetic, entrepreneurial and ethical skillsets along with a keen understanding of Asian markets and marketing practices.