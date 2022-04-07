Analysis
Staff Reporters
18 hours ago

Reprise rides the ecommerce express

AGENCY REPORT CARD: Mediabrands' performance agency continued to invest in its hub structure across APAC, highlighted by continued expansion in India and a creative unit in Hong Kong.

Having officially taken over in August last year, Pippa Berlocher succeeded Ben Poole and inherited an agency that has grown its headcount and houses a bustling ecommerce business. With the acceleration of digital in the past couple of years, Reprise benefited from this shift, finding a surge of new business, especially as old-world clients like India’s Mahindra Group stepped up investment.

In 2020, the agency implemented the ‘Flow OS’ process, and moved to operating through a hub model. In 2021, Reprise doubled down on these areas. Flow was implemented across all APAC clients, the agency expanded its capabilities in AI and owned social content, and focused on stepping up the quality of its work across the business using its Source e-learning platform and Asana, a global project-management tool.

