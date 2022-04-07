Reprise rides the ecommerce express

Having officially taken over in August last year, Pippa Berlocher succeeded Ben Poole and inherited an agency that has grown its headcount and houses a bustling ecommerce business. With the acceleration of digital in the past couple of years, Reprise benefited from this shift, finding a surge of new business, especially as old-world clients like India’s Mahindra Group stepped up investment.

In 2020, the agency implemented the ‘Flow OS’ process, and moved to operating through a hub model. In 2021, Reprise doubled down on these areas. Flow was implemented across all APAC clients, the agency expanded its capabilities in AI and owned social content, and focused on stepping up the quality of its work across the business using its Source e-learning platform and Asana, a global project-management tool.

How did we grade Reprise? Our full report with the overall grade—plus scores and a detailed analysis of the network's business performance; innovation; DEI and sustainability efforts; creativity and effectiveness; and management—is available only to Campaign members.

Become a Campaign Asia-Pacific member to get access to all the 2021 Agency Report Cards and much more.