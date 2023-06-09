Rahat Kapur joins Campaign Asia-Pacific

Rahat Kapur has been appointed editor of Campaign Asia-Pacific, the region's leading source of brand experience, marketing communications and related media and technology news and analysis.

Based in Singapore, Kapur will lead the publication's editorial direction and daily coverage, working closely with deputy editor Nikita Mishra in Hong Kong and Campaign's team of editors and reporters in the region. Beginning Monday, June 12th, she reports to Robert Sawatzky, editorial director of Haymarket Asia.

Kapur has more than a decade of experience working in the areas of journalism, public relations, corporate communications and strategic consulting. Most recently Kapur has held editorial leadership roles at Media Publishares where she was editor-in-chief of Esquire Singapore and prior to that, the editorial director of digital lifestyle publication Buro 24/7 Singapore.

Beyond media publishing, Kapur has both agency and in-house communications expertise having served as the APAC head of PR for Iris Worldwide, where Kapur brought on Nespresso to serve as its Singapore agency of record. She's also worked as a communications specialist and technology strategist at major consultancies EY and Accenture in Sydney.

"I am incredibly excited to come on board as Editor for Campaign Asia, and to contribute to the legacy of excellence and thought leadership they’ve established in the branding, advertising and marketing journalism arena," Kapur said of her appointment. "I’m most looking forward to working with an incredible team to deliver compelling, thought-provoking content that is both informative and insightful to our wide array of readers.”

"As someone with a passion for meaningful storytelling about culture, consumer trends, business and news through print, digital, social media and podcasting, Rahat joins us at an exciting juncture," Sawatzky said. "We're bringing our Campaign audience new products and formats that are data-led, more user-friendly and can be easily consumed through relevant channels."