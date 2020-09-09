News
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

Campaign hires Alison Weissbrot as US editor

The new US editorial leader starts in her new role on September 16.

Campaign hires Alison Weissbrot as US editor

Alison Weissbrot is joining Campaign US to lead the next stage in the development of one of the most notable business media brands.

She joins after four years at digital advertising and marketing publication AdExchanger, where she was latterly a senior editor.

In that role, Weissbrot covered companies ranging from big enterprises to emerging startups across media, marketing, adtech, martech, technology, consulting and advertising. She broke news and wrote in-depth analyses of industry trends, as well as co-writing a daily news roundup with around 25,000 subscribers. She also edited, produced and hosted podcasts.

Weissbrot supported programming and production of industry events by sourcing speakers and programming topics, as well as emceeing and chairing panels with high-profile executives. She has covered and moderated sessions at industry events such as the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity and CES.

"I am thrilled to join Campaign as its new US editor,” said Weissbrot. “I look forward to charting this storied publication's next phase of global expansion in the United States, and continuing to cover this vibrant and vital industry."

At Haymarket, Weissbrot will report to Steve Barrett, VP, editorial director of Campaign US.

“Alison has an impressive pedigree across the TV, digital and agency beats and we look forward to her bringing that expertise to Campaign to help take this brand to the next level,” said Barrett. “She has great connections in the industry and valuable experience interviewing senior executives at the highest level of advertising and marketing.”

Prior to joining AdExchanger, Weissbrot worked at New York-based creative copywriting firm MarketSmiths. She attended the University of Michigan College of Literature, Science and the Arts, graduating with honors in International Studies and Spanish.

Source:
Campaign US

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Mark Read on reopening offices, job cuts and growing competition from Accenture

1 Mark Read on reopening offices, job cuts and growing competition from Accenture

Singapore’s top local brands: NTUC FairPrice and DBS champion nationalistic spirit

2 Singapore’s top local brands: NTUC FairPrice and DBS champion nationalistic spirit

New Apple spot shows what it would be like if everyone could scroll through your phone

3 Apple shows what it would be like if everyone could scroll through your phone

DBS goes clubbing on Fortnite

4 DBS goes clubbing on Fortnite

Google to pass on cost of 2% digital tax to UK advertisers

5 Google to pass on cost of 2% digital tax to UK advertisers

How Lazada and iQiyi are engaging customers in fresh, creative ways

6 How Lazada and iQiyi are engaging customers in fresh, creative ways

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

7 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

Pernod Ricard shifts brand experience spend from events to social

8 Pernod Ricard shifts brand experience spend from events to social

Nike elevates Serena and Venus above tennis rankings

9 Nike elevates Serena and Venus above tennis rankings

Singapore's top 100: Locals embrace brands that innovate and adapt

10 Singapore's top 100 brands: Locals embrace innovation

Related Articles

TikTok woos emerging creative talent in new campaign
Advertising
4 days ago
Omar Oakes

TikTok woos emerging creative talent in new campaign

US Government plans $250 million
Advertising
Sep 3, 2020
Thomas Moore

US Government plans $250 million "defeat despair" ...

KFC pauses ‘It's finger lickin’ good’ slogan in global campaign
Advertising
Aug 25, 2020
Emmet McGonagle

KFC pauses ‘It's finger lickin’ good’ slogan in ...

TikTok launches global ad campaign as Donald Trump's deadline looms
Advertising
Aug 20, 2020
Ben Londesbrough

TikTok launches global ad campaign as Donald ...

Just Published

A step-by-step entry guide for Agency of the Year Awards 2020
Advertising
15 hours ago
Staff

A step-by-step entry guide for Agency of the Year ...

Only one week remains until the entry deadline for Agency of the Year Awards 2020. Here’s your easy guide to entry.

Campaign Crash Course: How to conduct effective market research
Advertising
16 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Campaign Crash Course: How to conduct effective ...

Here's a primer for marketers on how to conduct research to drive better returns on investment. Pay attention, there will be TOUGH quiz.

D&AD honours Dentsu chief creative; awards four black pencils
Advertising
16 hours ago
Jennifer Small

D&AD honours Dentsu chief creative; awards four ...

In the virtual 2020 ceremony last night, D&AD gave its President's Award to Dentsu chief creative officer Yuya Furukawa, and announced four Black Pencil winners.

Online platforms face growing consumer discontent in Southeast Asia
Digital
16 hours ago
Rahul Sachitanand

Online platforms face growing consumer discontent ...

TOP OF THE CHARTS: Over a third of Asean consumers are unhappy with their digital commerce experience, despite a spike in online spending during the pandemic, according to a report from Blackbox Research and Toluna.