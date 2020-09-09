Campaign hires Alison Weissbrot as US editor

Alison Weissbrot is joining Campaign US to lead the next stage in the development of one of the most notable business media brands.

She joins after four years at digital advertising and marketing publication AdExchanger, where she was latterly a senior editor.

In that role, Weissbrot covered companies ranging from big enterprises to emerging startups across media, marketing, adtech, martech, technology, consulting and advertising. She broke news and wrote in-depth analyses of industry trends, as well as co-writing a daily news roundup with around 25,000 subscribers. She also edited, produced and hosted podcasts.

Weissbrot supported programming and production of industry events by sourcing speakers and programming topics, as well as emceeing and chairing panels with high-profile executives. She has covered and moderated sessions at industry events such as the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity and CES.

"I am thrilled to join Campaign as its new US editor,” said Weissbrot. “I look forward to charting this storied publication's next phase of global expansion in the United States, and continuing to cover this vibrant and vital industry."

At Haymarket, Weissbrot will report to Steve Barrett, VP, editorial director of Campaign US.

“Alison has an impressive pedigree across the TV, digital and agency beats and we look forward to her bringing that expertise to Campaign to help take this brand to the next level,” said Barrett. “She has great connections in the industry and valuable experience interviewing senior executives at the highest level of advertising and marketing.”

Prior to joining AdExchanger, Weissbrot worked at New York-based creative copywriting firm MarketSmiths. She attended the University of Michigan College of Literature, Science and the Arts, graduating with honors in International Studies and Spanish.