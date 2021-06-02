Qualtrics plans to hire 1,200 in Asia

Experience management solutions provider Qualtrics has said it plans to hire 1,200 people across Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) by 2024.

Qualtrics said it is hiring for its seven offices (in Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, Japan, South Korea, India, and Hong Kong) and for all departments, including sales, professional services engineering, operations, customer success, and marketing.

The company also noted that it has moved its regional HQ in Syndey into a larger office and that its data centre in Singapore, first announced in November, will open this year.

“To help our customers succeed in this age of experience transformation, Qualtrics is committed to continually investing in and expanding our local operations," Brigid Archibald, managing director for Qualtrics in APJ, said in a release. "In the last year alone in Asia Pacific and Japan, we have established teams in entirely new countries for the first time, announced a new data centre, relocated to a larger regional HQ, and highlighted our intention to rapidly scale our local team."

Qualtrics in 2020 formally launched operations in Hong Kong, South Korea, and India.

The company has made relatively recent senior hires including the appointment of Jason Laufer as managing director for ANZ, John Seo as managing director for Korea, and Navneet Narula as managing director for India.

in APJ, Qualtrics' customers include Atlassian, Clarins, Standard Chartered and Mitsubishi Electric.