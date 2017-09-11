qualtrics

Qualtrics plans to hire 1,200 in Asia
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Qualtrics plans to hire 1,200 in Asia

The company said it is hiring across all its APAC offices and departments as it plans to add 1,200 people in the region by 2024.

Qualtrics names Singapore as Southeast Asia HQ
Sep 11, 2017
Babar Khan Javed

Qualtrics names Singapore as Southeast Asia HQ

Injecting upwards of US$2.5 million into its Southeast Asia market domination plans, the software business intends to triple its customer base by 2020.

Qualtrics explains its all-in-one experience management platform
Apr 3, 2017
Olivia Parker

Qualtrics explains its all-in-one experience management platform

The research software company hopes to build on its fast growth in Asia with Qualtrics XM, which gives companies a unified view of their product, customer, employee and brand experience.

