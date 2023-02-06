Advertising PR Opinions
Mark Lowe
Feb 6, 2023

‘Purpose’ still has a purpose

From Cannes to the pages of Campaign, purpose fatigue is taking hold, as creatives rail against po-faced, sanctimonious campaigns devoid of humour.

‘Purpose’ still has a purpose

We’ve stopped selling stuff and started selling puff, the line goes, evidenced by campaigns like "Fearless girl", which prefigured accusations of racism and profiteering; or by grandiose political statements like an ice-cream company boycotting the Occupied Territories.

'Brand purpose campaigns will again sweep the Cannes Lions this year and when they win, we all lose'

This is PRWeek, so I needn’t rehearse the roots of brand purpose, except to say that there is a clear divide between "purpose", the vogueish category, and having a purpose, which I would argue is more important than ever.

Marketing fads come and go, but "brand purpose" has roots that will outlast its abstract categorisation.

It’s driven by a younger generation with good reason to be cynical about advertising. They demand that brands reflect their values and are prepared to use their power in the marketplace to make that happen.

Brand and reputation have always been connected, but they are now bound together in ways that make it impossible for companies to be apolitical. No brand campaign exists outside corporate action and that action in turn divides consumers based on whether they think it’s right. Fence-sitting just gets you in a mess, as Disney has demonstrated in its feud with Ron DeSantis.

These forces mean that purpose campaigning is here to stay and that marketers will have to adapt to it. Whether they can do so successfully raises a deeper question, debated way beyond the marketing world, which is whether capitalism can be ethical.

Is it possible that the discredited purpose campaigns paraded at Cannes may not be the product of misguided or cynical individuals, but rather of structural fact, which is that capitalism eats itself. To put it another way, the expressed moral or societal purpose of a firm is ultimately overridden by the profit motive; a promise can’t be kept if you’re not making money for your shareholders.

I daresay that this wouldn’t be the position of the vast majority of PRWeek readers and you certainly can’t believe it if you run an agency. It’s also not the agenda of the fast-growing B Corp movement, which argues that the profit motive can be harnessed for the good of consumers, employees and the planet.

But it is much more likely to be believed by Gen Y than any other age group, and that should worry us – because if it doesn’t live up to its billing, then ‘purpose’ will have no future and therefore, no purpose.

Mark Lowe is founding partner at Third City.

Source:
PRWeek

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Beyond measure: How metrics can power a winning TikTok strategy

1 Beyond measure: How metrics can power a winning TikTok strategy

Copycat accusations fly: Cathay Pacific calls out SIA for lack of originality in latest brand campaign

2 Copycat accusations fly: Cathay Pacific calls out SIA for lack of originality in latest brand campaign

Wavemaker Asia Pacific CEO Gordon Domlija exits agency abruptly

3 Wavemaker Asia Pacific CEO Gordon Domlija exits agency abruptly

ChatGPT in advertising: Will clients pay the same for AI-generated campaigns?

4 ChatGPT in advertising: Will clients pay the same for AI-generated campaigns?

Updated: Here are all the brands running ads at Super Bowl LVII

5 Updated: Here are all the brands running ads at Super Bowl LVII

Creative Minds: Sui Yao was once an emo teen who wished for a 7-sec memory

6 Creative Minds: Sui Yao was once an emo teen who wished for a 7-sec memory

Women to Watch Greater China 2023

7 Women to Watch Greater China 2023

Google announces Bard, it's answer to rival ChatGPT

8 Google announces Bard, it's answer to rival ChatGPT

APAC agency rankings: Mindshare's wins help narrow gap with Zenith after PepsiCo switch

9 APAC agency rankings: Mindshare's wins help narrow gap with Zenith after PepsiCo switch

Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

10 Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

Related Articles

If purpose is our only purpose, Cannes Lions has no purpose
Feb 1, 2023
James Herring

If purpose is our only purpose, Cannes Lions has no ...

The year ahead for CMOs: Sustainability, purpose, data, agility top the agenda in APAC
Jan 11, 2022
Rahul Sachitanand

The year ahead for CMOs: Sustainability, purpose, ...

Patagonia gives away company: Is this real brand purpose?
Sep 16, 2022
Surekha Ragavan

Patagonia gives away company: Is this real brand ...

Hold the applause: Is award-winning purpose work making a real impact?
Oct 2, 2022
Alison Weissbrot

Hold the applause: Is award-winning purpose work ...

Just Published

Digital agencies weigh on IPG’s 2023 growth forecast
2 hours ago
Alison Weissbrot

Digital agencies weigh on IPG’s 2023 growth forecast

Despite strong 7% y-o-y organic growth in 2022, Interpublic Group expects softness at agencies including R/GA and Huge to drag on 2023 performance.

Disney to shave $5.5 billion in costs, impacting 7,000 jobs
3 hours ago
Jessica Heygate

Disney to shave $5.5 billion in costs, impacting ...

Media conglomerate, which saw ad revenue across its streaming services decline in the most recent quarter, reveals major reorganization as Bob Iger retakes the helm.

40 Under 40 2022: Shamsul Islam, Wavemaker
2 days ago
Staff Reporters

40 Under 40 2022: Shamsul Islam, Wavemaker

Passionate about digital transformation, Islam believes organisations that invest and set themselves up in the right way today will be the ones to win in the future.

January 2023 advertiser of the month: Oreo X Blackpink
2 days ago
Samuel Tan

January 2023 advertiser of the month: Oreo X Blackpink

Data from YouGov BrandIndex shows the iconic sandwich cookie's pastel pink makeover lifted its awareness in Thailand, big time.