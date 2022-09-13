Publicis Groupe launches creative council for South Asia

Publicis Groupe has announced the launch of its creative council for South Asia.

This council will help transform brands and businesses, by enhancing capabilities across creative, data, media, and technology to create progressive, modern, purposeful work.

Rajdeepak Das, CEO and CCO, Leo Burnett South Asia, has been appointed as chairperson of the council. This is an additional mandate for Das, as he will also continue with his current role.

Anupriya Acharya, South Asia CEO, Publicis Groupe, said, “At Publicis Groupe, we have a tremendous roster of brands, scaled capabilities across design, experience, data and technology, the finest talent pool and the power of one. There is no better time than now to bring all these together and partner our clients in building truly epic work and epic brands. Rajdeepak who apart from being a dynamic and gifted creative leader, has been the force behind many famous, iconic campaigns for leading brands and has pivoted Leo Burnett India to top position among creative agencies in the country today, he was but a natural choice for this role.”

Das said, “It's an honour to lead the creative council for Publicis Groupe South Asia. The council will use the power of brand purpose and new-age creativity to bring a positive impact to people’s lives. It will help pedigreed brands to collaborate closely with the world-class talent of the Groupe. I can’t wait to get started and look forward to leading a power-packed council that is going to create next-generation solutions.”