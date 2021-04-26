Publicis Groupe beats out WPP for Stellantis global media account

Publicis Groupe has won the global remit for Stellantis’ media planning and buying account, beating out WPP for part of the business, Campaign US has learned.

The account, which Business Insider reported was up for review in March, consolidates all 14 Stellantis brands across Fiat-Chrysler under Publicis Groupe in the US, Canada and Europe, as well as all of PSA Group brands in Europe.

The review kicked off after Fiat-Chrysler and PSA Group merged in 2020 to become the fourth- largest global automaker. The account is worth more than €2 billion (US$2.4 billion) and is one of the biggest reviews of the year, according to sources.

Publicis was the incumbent on the Fiat-Chrysler business, which it won in 2016, and WPP's MediaCom was the incumbent for PSA Group, holding the account since 2017. MediaCom's share of the business was worth about $600 million, according to a source.

The review concluded after multiple rounds of meetings with senior leadership at both companies, according to a source. Stellantis aimed to consolidate its media business to cut costs post-merger as it moves toward electric vehicles.

Stellantis brands include Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, Fiat, Alfa Romeo, Abarth, Lancia, Maserati, Citroën, DS, Opel, Peugeot, and Vauxhall.

Publicis Groupe, WPP and Stellantis declined to comment.