PRWeek Asia Awards 2023: Entries now open

The PRWeek Awards Asia 2023 are now open for entry. Enter now to be part of the most prestigious industry awards in Asia-Pacific.

PRWeek Awards Asia celebrates the best cutting-edge and innovative work from agencies and communicators across the APAC region.

In a commitment to delivering an awards programme that showcases the industry’s best and brightest, entries are being invited from across the region that illustrate best strategies and achievements that have been transforming businesses and brands.

The judging, as always, will be done by leading professionals from the in-house ranks, as well as senior agency executives. The judges will ensure that entries are reviewed according to the demanding set of criteria.

If an agency feels confident in work that has demonstrated high-quality innovation, created a powerful connection with consumers and made a real difference for clients, then take this opportunity to be assessed by some of the PR industry’s top luminaries.

Entry deadlines:

Early Bird Entry Deadline: Thursday, 16 February, 2023

Standard Entry Deadline: Tuesday, 21 March, 2023

Final Entry Deadline: Monday, 3 April, 2023

Download the entry kit to learn more or visit prawardsasia.com.