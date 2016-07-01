Lagardere Sports SVP likens China’s football marketing industry to where ad agencies were in the country 10-15 years ago
The inaugural DMA (Data | Marketing | Analytics) conference in Singapore saw 120 attendees take a dive deep into data issues affecting the marketing industry. Here’s a wrap-up of the day’s key takeaways.
Next Billion and Playbasis make the Foundry 50 and will take their talents to Cannes.
Linking a brand’s data with content marketing creates authority and highly sharable content, Campaign Asia’s first DMA (Data | Marketing | Analytics) conference hears.
Brands in the lead of tech and media shine in the 2016 Asia’s Top 1000 Brands ranking. Start here to explore this exclusive research and analysis about brands in the Asia-Pacific region.
After leaving his high-profile role at global FMCG giant Mondelez last year, Pete Mitchell has resurfaced at Singapore content agency Kudos. Gary Scattergood finds out why.
