Gary Scattergood

Send feedback to Gary Scattergood.
Asian football: More brands are lining up, but marketing talent lags behind
Analysis
Jul 1, 2016
Gary Scattergood

Asian football: More brands are lining up, but ...

Lagardere Sports SVP likens China’s football marketing industry to where ad agencies were in the country 10-15 years ago

DMA digested: Our key takeaways from the Singapore conference
Digital
Jun 9, 2016
Gabey Goh

DMA digested: Our key takeaways from the Singapore ...

The inaugural DMA (Data | Marketing | Analytics) conference in Singapore saw 120 attendees take a dive deep into data issues affecting the marketing industry. Here’s a wrap-up of the day’s key takeaways.

Two Singapore marketing tech start-ups in Unilever’s Foundry 50
Analysis
Jun 9, 2016
Gary Scattergood

Two Singapore marketing tech start-ups in Unilever’s...

Next Billion and Playbasis make the Foundry 50 and will take their talents to Cannes.

DMA: Data journalism is the love child of data and content marketing
Digital
Jun 8, 2016
Gary Scattergood

DMA: Data journalism is the love child of data and ...

Linking a brand’s data with content marketing creates authority and highly sharable content, Campaign Asia’s first DMA (Data | Marketing | Analytics) conference hears.

Welcome to Asia's Top 1000 Brands 2016
Stories
Jun 6, 2016
Gary Scattergood

Welcome to Asia's Top 1000 Brands 2016

Brands in the lead of tech and media shine in the 2016 Asia’s Top 1000 Brands ranking. Start here to explore this exclusive research and analysis about brands in the Asia-Pacific region.

Content is the sweet spot for Mitchell
Analysis
May 30, 2016
Gary Scattergood

Content is the sweet spot for Mitchell

After leaving his high-profile role at global FMCG giant Mondelez last year, Pete Mitchell has resurfaced at Singapore content agency Kudos. Gary Scattergood finds out why.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia