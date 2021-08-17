PR News
Best Places to Work Asia 2021: Shortlist revealed

See which agencies made the cut in APAC’s inaugural edition of this esteemed awards.

PRWeek Asia is excited to announce the full shortlist for Best Places to Work in Asia-Pacific, in partnership with Campaign Asia-Pacific. The awards were launched this year in the region as a new opportunity for PR agencies and in-house teams in the public relations and communications sector to recognise and celebrate healthy workplace initiatives and diverse talent.

We were heartened to receive so many high-quality submissions, all of which showcase the progressiveness of the PR industry in Asia. From creative staff initiatives ro intricate bonus schemes, it's clear that agencies in this region are on the right path toward retaining top staff and cultivating sharp minds. 

We'd like to extend our gratitude to our panel of judges for their hard work in evaluating this year's entries:

  • Eileene Chong, head of corporate communications, sustainability & brand, DHL Express Malaysia & Brunei
  • Holly McGhee, diversity & inclusiveness leader, Asia-Pacific, EY
  • Lee Murphy, group chief human resources officer, FWD Group
  • Rahul Kalia, head of human recourses (VP), Asia-Pacific, Bayer CropScience

Here are the shortlisted agencies for PRWeek Asia's Best Places to Work 2021:

GOLD AWARDS

>Small Agency
Adhesive (Australia)
APCO Worldwide (Japan)
Sandpiper Communications (Hong Kong SAR)

>Mid-Size Agency
Mutant (Singapore)
RICE (Singapore)
Zeno Group (Singapore)

>Large Agency
Edelman (Hong Kong SAR)
Sunny Side Up (Japan)
WE Red Bridge (China)

>In-House Communications Team
DHL (Singapore)
Grab (Singapore)
Mastercard (Singapore)

SPECIALIST AWARDS

>Best Employee Support
Edelman (India)
LinkedIn (China)
Mastercard (Singapore)

>Diversity, Equity & Inclusion
FedEx Express (Hong Kong SAR)
Johnson & Johnson (China)
Mastercard (Singapore)

>Learning & Development
LEWIS (Singapore)
Mastercard (Singapore)
Zeno Group (Singapore)

Congrats to all those shortlisted! We will be announcing the winners on September 9, 2021. For more info on the awards, please refer to our official site

Source:
PRWeek

