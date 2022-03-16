PRHK launches 2022 Young Lions competition

PRHK has announced the launch of Young Lions in Hong Kong, supported by Campaign Asia-Pacific. Entrants will be asked to devise a campaign for a local NGO in answer to a brief set by PRHK. The competition will take place on April 8 and 9, and registrations close on April 1.

Entries will be judged on the following criteria:

Creativity (40% of vote) – Is there a main creative idea with a wow factor uniting the campaign tactics? Is it fresh, bold, authentic and exciting? Is it original and inspiring, or have you seen this idea before?

Strategy & Insight (30% of vote) – Is the idea built on an insight into the target audience? Has the team shown how their strategy underpins the campaign? Did they demonstrate an understanding of the brief, audience, and other stakeholders?

Tactics & Execution (20% of vote) – Is the proposed execution both realistic and relevant to the brand and audience? Has the team thought through how their idea plays out in the market? Is there an innovative use of modern PR tactics?

Relevance to brief (10% of vote) – Is the idea right for this brief, the brand and its target audience?



Here are some key dates to take note of:

April 1: Registration deadline at 5 pm

Registration deadline at 5 pm April 8: Competition briefing at 10 am

Competition briefing at 10 am April 9: Teams submit proposal and submit to judges, winners announcement

Teams submit proposal and submit to judges, winners announcement June 20-24: Winning team will represent Hong Kong at the Global Young Lions Competition

For PRHK members, entry fee for each team will be HK$2,800 for the first entry from a company and subsequent entry from the same company will be HK$1,400. The entry fee for non-PRHK members will be HK$4,000 per team, which includes a one-year membership to PRHK.

The competition is open to all working professionals based in Hong Kong born on or after 20 June 1991. Each entry should comprise two team members. Register your interest at [email protected].