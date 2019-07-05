prhk
PRHK launches 2021 Young Lions competition
Open to HK agency employees of 30 years of age or younger, the competition will provide budding professionals a chance to shine on the global Cannes stage.
How we won Hong Kong's first Cannes Young Lions PR medals
Darryl Soh and Erica Stein from Edelman Hong Kong share their diary account of building an award-winning environmental PR campaign in 24 hours. Their secret: power poses.
Stigma? Amgits! Edelman team's mental-health campaign wins PRHK competition
A smart idea to help people realise that they treat mental health differently to physical health in Hong Kong will see the winning team from Edelman travel to the Cannes Lions this year.
PRHK announces Young Lions competition
Winning team of two will travel to Cannes Lions in June to compete.
CPRFHK to PRHK: Public-relations association rebrands
Group changes from 'CPRFHK' to 'PRHK', and has a new logo in "modular geometric shapes".
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins