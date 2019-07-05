prhk

PRHK launches 2021 Young Lions competition
21 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Open to HK agency employees of 30 years of age or younger, the competition will provide budding professionals a chance to shine on the global Cannes stage.

How we won Hong Kong's first Cannes Young Lions PR medals
Jul 5, 2019
Erica Stein

Darryl Soh and Erica Stein from Edelman Hong Kong share their diary account of building an award-winning environmental PR campaign in 24 hours. Their secret: power poses.

Stigma? Amgits! Edelman team's mental-health campaign wins PRHK competition
Apr 23, 2019
Olivia Parker

A smart idea to help people realise that they treat mental health differently to physical health in Hong Kong will see the winning team from Edelman travel to the Cannes Lions this year.

PRHK announces Young Lions competition
Mar 11, 2019
Staff Reporters

Winning team of two will travel to Cannes Lions in June to compete.

CPRFHK to PRHK: Public-relations association rebrands
Jun 1, 2018
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Group changes from 'CPRFHK' to 'PRHK', and has a new logo in "modular geometric shapes".

