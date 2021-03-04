PR News
Staff Reporters
20 hours ago

PRHK launches 2021 Young Lions competition

Open to HK agency employees of 30 years of age or younger, the competition will provide budding professionals a chance to shine on the global Cannes stage.

PRHK launches 2021 Young Lions competition

PRHK has announced the launch of Young Lions in Hong Kong, in partnership with an NGO serving Hong Kong's underprivileged, and supported by Campaign Asia-Pacific and PRWeek Asia. Entrants will be asked to devise a campaign in answer to a brief set by PRHK, which will be revealed at the Cannes Young Lion briefing event tomorrow (March 5).

In accordance to what judges are after, the campaign should have an impact (increase in awareness/behavioural change or other applicable parameters); increase awareness or create engagement with the public; identify and build relations with relevant stakeholders (eg journalists, opinion leaders); and create PR supporting materials in relevant media channels.

Entries will be judged on the following criteria:

Creativity (40% of vote) – Is there a main creative idea with a wow factor uniting the campaign tactics? Is it fresh, bold, authentic and exciting? Is it original and inspiring, or have you seen this idea before?

Strategy & Insight (30% of vote) – Is the idea built on an insight into the target audience? Has the team shown how their strategy underpins the campaign? Did they demonstrate an understanding of the brief, audience, and other stakeholders?

Tactics & Execution (20% of vote) – Is the proposed execution both realistic and relevant to the brand and audience? Has the team thought through how their idea plays out in the market? Is there an innovative use of modern PR tactics?

Relevance to brief (10% of vote) – Is the idea right for this brief, the brand and its target audience?

Here are some key dates to take note of:

  • March 5: Briefing on entry requirements, 9.30 am by webinar
  • April 8: Entry deadline at 1 pm
  • April 9-16: Shortlist judging period
  • April 19: Shortlist teams advised
  • April 22: Teams of two to present in-person to jury, winners announced

The briefing on March 5 will be conducted by Rachel Catanach, Greater China president for FleishmanHillard. The entry fee is HK$2,800 for the first team entry from an agency. Any subsequent entries from the same agency will be priced at HK$1,400.

The competition is open to employees of Hong Kong's PR agencies. Entrants must be 30 years of age or younger, born on or after 22 June 1990 and living in Hong Kong. Each entry should comprise two team members. Shortlisted entrants will be asked to present their idea in-person to the jury on April 22, 2021. Register your interest at [email protected].

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Airbnb slashes spend in permanent shift from performance marketing to brand

1 Airbnb slashes spend in permanent shift from performance marketing to brand

Dentsu's Wendy Clark: ‘If I don’t use my position to change the face of the industry, shame on me’

2 Dentsu's Wendy Clark: ‘If I don’t use my position to change the face of the industry, shame on me’

Here are your 2021 Spikes Asia Awards winners

3 Spikes Grand Prix and special awards announced

'Extinction date' packaging design wins gold at Young Spikes integrated competition

4 'Extinction date' packaging design wins gold at Young Spikes integrated competition

Mark Read's WPP growth plan includes greater focus on Asia and agency integration

5 Mark Read's WPP growth plan includes greater focus on Asia and agency integration

US ad giants Omnicom and Interpublic cut 10,000 roles in 2020

6 US ad giants Omnicom and Interpublic cut 10,000 roles in 2020

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

7 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

'Here today, gone tomorrow' wins Young Spikes film gold

8 'Here today, gone tomorrow' wins Young Spikes film gold

OMG takes group approach to new Hong Kong leadership

9 OMG takes group approach to new Hong Kong leadership

How Hyundai Genesis responded when Tiger Woods crashed in one of its cars

10 How Hyundai Genesis responded when Tiger Woods crashed in one of its cars

Related Articles

How we won Hong Kong's first Cannes Young Lions PR medals
PR
Jul 5, 2019
Erica Stein

How we won Hong Kong's first Cannes Young Lions PR ...

PRHK announces Young Lions competition
PR
Mar 11, 2019
Staff Reporters

PRHK announces Young Lions competition

Young Lions winners: Cannes 2018
News
Jun 22, 2018
Staff Reporters

Young Lions winners: Cannes 2018

Cannes Lions announces jury presidents
Advertising
Jan 22, 2021
Staff Reporters

Cannes Lions announces jury presidents

Just Published

GoFundMe launches #StopAsianHate campaign in US
Advertising
4 hours ago
Sabrina Sanchez

GoFundMe launches #StopAsianHate campaign in US

The US campaign includes a central hub for donations to AAPI (Asian American and Pacific Islander) organisations.

Peugeot bids to move upmarket with brand refresh and global campaign
Advertising
5 hours ago
Fayola Douglas

Peugeot bids to move upmarket with brand refresh ...

The new logo and campaign signify a new time for the Peugeot lion.

Pret a Manger calls global creative review
Advertising
5 hours ago
Maria Iu

Pret a Manger calls global creative review

Brand wants 'digital creative expertise'.

Creative and media deliver 'stronger performance' for Havas
Advertising
5 hours ago
Maisie Mccabe

Creative and media deliver 'stronger performance' ...

Organic revenue decline of 7.5% in the last quarter of 2020 puts Havas in the middle of the holding companies to have reported so far.