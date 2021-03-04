PRHK launches 2021 Young Lions competition

PRHK has announced the launch of Young Lions in Hong Kong, in partnership with an NGO serving Hong Kong's underprivileged, and supported by Campaign Asia-Pacific and PRWeek Asia. Entrants will be asked to devise a campaign in answer to a brief set by PRHK, which will be revealed at the Cannes Young Lion briefing event tomorrow (March 5).

In accordance to what judges are after, the campaign should have an impact (increase in awareness/behavioural change or other applicable parameters); increase awareness or create engagement with the public; identify and build relations with relevant stakeholders (eg journalists, opinion leaders); and create PR supporting materials in relevant media channels.

Entries will be judged on the following criteria:

Creativity (40% of vote) – Is there a main creative idea with a wow factor uniting the campaign tactics? Is it fresh, bold, authentic and exciting? Is it original and inspiring, or have you seen this idea before?

Strategy & Insight (30% of vote) – Is the idea built on an insight into the target audience? Has the team shown how their strategy underpins the campaign? Did they demonstrate an understanding of the brief, audience, and other stakeholders?

Tactics & Execution (20% of vote) – Is the proposed execution both realistic and relevant to the brand and audience? Has the team thought through how their idea plays out in the market? Is there an innovative use of modern PR tactics?

Relevance to brief (10% of vote) – Is the idea right for this brief, the brand and its target audience?

Here are some key dates to take note of:

March 5 : Briefing on entry requirements, 9.30 am by webinar

: Briefing on entry requirements, 9.30 am by webinar April 8 : Entry deadline at 1 pm

: Entry deadline at 1 pm April 9-16 : Shortlist judging period

: Shortlist judging period April 19: Shortlist teams advised

Shortlist teams advised April 22: Teams of two to present in-person to jury, winners announced

The briefing on March 5 will be conducted by Rachel Catanach, Greater China president for FleishmanHillard. The entry fee is HK$2,800 for the first team entry from an agency. Any subsequent entries from the same agency will be priced at HK$1,400.

The competition is open to employees of Hong Kong's PR agencies. Entrants must be 30 years of age or younger, born on or after 22 June 1990 and living in Hong Kong. Each entry should comprise two team members. Shortlisted entrants will be asked to present their idea in-person to the jury on April 22, 2021. Register your interest at [email protected].