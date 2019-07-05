young lions
PRHK launches 2021 Young Lions competition
Open to HK agency employees of 30 years of age or younger, the competition will provide budding professionals a chance to shine on the global Cannes stage.
How we won Hong Kong's first Cannes Young Lions PR medals
Darryl Soh and Erica Stein from Edelman Hong Kong share their diary account of building an award-winning environmental PR campaign in 24 hours. Their secret: power poses.
PRHK announces Young Lions competition
Winning team of two will travel to Cannes Lions in June to compete.
Young Lions winners: Cannes 2018
China put Asia on the map, winning one of three competitions.
Photos: Hong Kong PR Young Lions competition
The Council of Public Relations Firms of Hong Kong held its first ever Young Lions competition recently.
Calling PR Young Lions in Hong Kong
The first Hong Kong PR Young Lions' competition is underway and seeking entries before the May 7 deadline. Winners will head to Cannes in June.
