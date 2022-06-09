Pret refreshes palette with new-look global brand identity

Pret A Manger has revealed a new global brand identity and purpose, while introducing a new slogan: "Pret. Makes every day."

Created by design agency JKR, Pret said the new look builds on the "long-standing values" that have contributed to its success in the past 30 years.

The slogan's double meaning emphasises how Pret's food is made fresh every day, while also implying how it "makes" its customers' days thanks to its role in their routines.

The change comes as Pret plans to grow the business via expanding into new markets and increasing its store numbers, such as with new shops in Essex, Twickenham and Harrogate. It is also investing in digital, as part of which it has recently launched initiatives including The Pret Coffee Subscription and Pret app.

The new look will be rolled out across Pret's global markets over the coming months, across digital assets, packaging, products, staff uniforms and within its shops.

Jane Walker, Pret A Manger's global brand and comms director, said: "We're really proud to be revealing our new brand identity today, which is freshly-made for the digital age while also being deeply rooted in Pret's legacy as a generous brand.

"Our business has gone through huge changes over the past two years, and we recognised the need to bake our new identity into every asset, interaction and touchpoint.

"As we expand into new markets and channels, many people's first interaction with Pret will be outside of our shops, so we wanted to ensure these customers get that same feeling as those visiting in-store."