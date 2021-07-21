Advertising News
Sara Nelson
1 day ago

VCCP snaps up global creative for Pret A Manger

Pitch process was handled by the AAR.

Pret A Manger: growing focus on digital communications and omni-channel marketing
Pret A Manger has appointed VCCP as its first global integrated creative agency with the goal of “bringing Pret to more people”, concluding a search that kicked off in March.

The appointment marks a shift in Pret’s brand and communications strategy, with a growing focus on digital communications and omni-channel marketing. The brand previously worked with an array of agencies, such as Kode Media, which produced a spot this month starring Slade singer Noddy Holder.

Since May 2020, Pret has accelerated its strategy to reach a wider range of customers across all markets, through fundamentally transforming its business model and establishing new trading channels to provide new revenue streams.

VCCP, which has seven offices worldwide, will deliver international campaigns across Pret's markets in Europe, Asia and the US.

VCCP will become key to Pret’s ambition to move away from a “shops first” business. Within the past year, Pret has launched the UK’s first in-shop Pret coffee subscription service and brought to market a “Pret at Home” range available through retailers in the UK and France.

Delivery partners have also been introduced and the brand has launched click and collect trials in London and Manchester, as well as an app in the UK and US.

Dan Burdett, chief customer and growth officer at Pret A Manger, said: “We launched this pitch process with the aim of finding an agency with the capabilities to match our values and our ambitions to bring Pret to people wherever they may be living, working, or travelling.

"VCCP has a track record of delivering fantastic creative work and will bring a holistic approach to our marketing, making them the perfect partner to help us communicate with customers as a truly omnichannel business."

Adrian Coleman, founder and group chief executive of VCCP, added: “We couldn’t be more excited to be working with Pret to fulfil their global ambitions, both commercially and creatively as they embark on an exciting new direction for the business.

"A fabric-of-the-nation brand that shares our motto that it only works if it all works is a thrilling prospect and we look forward to helping them bring more of what people love about Pret, to more people.”

VCCP’s appointment—the result of a pitch process handled by the AAR—takes immediate effect and, because this is a new brief, there was no incumbent.

Source:
Campaign UK

