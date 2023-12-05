Prasanth Kumar re-elected as president of AAAI

The Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI) re-elected Prasanth Kumar, CEO - South Asia Group M Media, as president following its annual general meeting held on 1 December.

Rana Barua, group CEO, Havas India, was elected vice president of the association.

Other elected board members for the year are:

Chandramouli Muthu (Maitri Advertising Works)

Mohit Joshi (Havas Media India)

K Srinivas (Sloka Advertising Pvt Ltd)

Kunal Lalani (Crayons Advertising Ltd)

Sam Balsara (Madison World)

Sridhar Ramasubramanian (Beehive Communications)

Tanya Goyal (Everest Brand Solutions)

Vikram Sakhuja (Platinum Advertising - Madison World)

Vishandas Hardasani (Matrix Publicities and Media India)

Anupriya Acharya, chief executive, Publicis Group South Asia, will be the ex-officio member of the AAAI Board for 2023-24 as AAAI’s immediate past president.

Kumar said, "I am deeply grateful to the members of the AAAI for re-electing me as president, a role I accept with great honour and responsibility. Our collective vision is to strengthen an inclusive environment, actively engaging with all stakeholders to shape a dynamic and future-ready organisation. Our commitment is steadfast in strengthening unwavering support for every member, recognising that while we have achieved few milestones together, there is still a considerable journey ahead. This prospect excites us; it fuels our motivation. When we collaborate and exert our combined efforts, we not only enhance each year for everyone involved but also solidify our resolve to be architects of change within our industry. We stand dedicated to not just witnessing but actively creating a transformative era, steering our organization towards new horizons of innovation and impact."

Barua said, "I am passionate about policymaking that leads to impactful and positive changes to the advertising industry, that benefit all the stakeholders, including, media, consumers, and advertising agencies. I believe in the potential of advertising to foster economic development and enhance meaningful social changes. I look forward to collaborating with the AAAI members to bring these shared goals to life."