PR Awards Asia 2021 open for entries

On the 20th anniversary of the awards, additional categories have been added to celebrate agencies’ hard work. Get all the details on key dates and download the entry kit.

PR Awards Asia 2021 open for entries

PRWeek Asia and Campaign Asia-Pacific are delighted to announce the launch of PR Awards Asia 2021, which is in its 20th year running. As the industry's foremost recognition of excellence, PR Awards Asia attracts entries from all over the region, recognising the individuals and agencies who are doing truly original and innovative work in the public relations arena.

This year, we have added a special category to recognise the excellent initiatives, projects, innovations and campaigns during the pandemic which threw the industry into the deep-end. In the 'Pandemic Response' category, we have four awards categories: Best Use of Digital, Crisis Management, Internal Communications, and Reputation & Issues Management.

Key dates:

  • Early-bird entry deadline: Friday, 5 March
  • Entry deadline: Wednesday, 7 April
  • Late-entry deadline: Tuesday, 13 April
  • Shortlist announcement: Tuesday, 25 May
  • Winners announcement: Wednesday, 16 June

Entry fees:

  • Early-bird entry fee: HK$2,900
  • Normal entry fee: HK$3,400
  • Late-entry fee: HK$3,850

Enter today and show how your work is advancing your business and transforming the industry.

For further details on how to enter and to download the entry kit, please contact Zamir Khan or visit the PR Awards website. For Awards information, please contact the PR Awards Asia Awards team. For Sponsorship information, please contact Gareth Scott.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

