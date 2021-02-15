Marketing PR News The Work
Fayola Douglas
23 hours ago

Pokémon celebrates 25 years with Post Malone virtual gig

The concert is part of an ongoing collaboration with Universal Music Group.

Pokémon: Post Malone takes on animated form for concert promo
Pokémon: Post Malone takes on animated form for concert promo

The sprawling Pokémon franchise has partnered Universal Music Group to mark its 25th anniversary with a virtual concert by American rapper Post Malone.

In an ad to promote the 27 February event, Malone enters a concert venue. Before stepping onto the stage he clutches a Pokémon ball and is transformed into an animated character.

The concert will be free to view on the Pokémon YouTube channel,  Twitch channel and on its 25th anniversary website.

Taking place on Pokémon Day (27 February) the online party will also serve as the launch for the year-long P25 Music programme, which marks 25 years since Pokémon first appeared (on the Nintendo Gameboy in 1996).

P25 Music is a collaboration with UMG artists to create new songs, styles and pop-culture moments, all through the lens of Pokémon. Katy Perry was announced last month as the programme's premier artist.

Pokémon will unveil more P25 Music details at the end of the concert with more events expected throughout 2021.

Ahead of the concert on 27 February Pokémon TV will air a curated selection of music-themed episodes. In addition the Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield games will feature a special Pikachu that knows the move "Sing".

Pokémon is also teaming up with brands including Build-A-Bear Workshop, Levi's and McDonald's to offer unique promotions and merchandise.

The Levi's x Pokémon collection that is out now features clothing with graphics and prints of the popular characters and woodland settings of the animated series' first season.

Source:
Campaign UK

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Agency Report Cards 2020: We grade 39 APAC agency networks

1 Agency Report Cards 2020: We grade 39 APAC networks

Yes, that $5.5m Super Bowl ad makes media sense: a top advertiser explains

2 Yes, that $5.5m Super Bowl ad makes media sense: a top advertiser explains

Women to Watch Greater China 2021

3 Revealed: 20 Women to Watch in Greater China marketing and communications

Publicis pays back Covid salary sacrifices after encouraging Q4

4 Publicis pays back Covid salary sacrifices after encouraging Q4

IBM names Carla Piñeyro Sublett as CMO

5 IBM names Carla Piñeyro Sublett as CMO

Are creative shops on borrowed time?

6 Are creative shops on borrowed time?

Publicis Media China CEO Cary Huang exits

7 Publicis Media China CEO Cary Huang exits

Inside Verizon’s Fortnite Super Bowl stadium

8 Inside Verizon’s Fortnite Super Bowl stadium

How data analytics helped Nissan boost test drive outreach in Asia-Pacific

9 How data analytics helped Nissan boost test drive outreach in Asia-Pacific

Kien Eng Tan named Dentsu Malaysia CEO

10 Kien Eng Tan named Dentsu Malaysia CEO

Related Articles

Pokemon Go will feature sponsored locations for retailers
Advertising
Jul 14, 2016
Shona Ghosh

Pokemon Go will feature sponsored locations for ...

Blippar hopes Pokemon Go frenzy will raise adoption in Japan
Marketing
Aug 3, 2016
David Blecken

Blippar hopes Pokemon Go frenzy will raise adoption ...

Universal Music Group and Viacom invest in Asia
Digital
Sep 19, 2019
Jessica Goodfellow

Universal Music Group and Viacom invest in Asia

Expedia Japan aims to get out of its niche
Analysis
Sep 16, 2016
David Blecken

Expedia Japan aims to get out of its niche

Just Published

Flipkart and MediaMath come together to launch self-serve DSP
Digital
7 hours ago
Campaign India Team

Flipkart and MediaMath come together to launch ...

The platform is launched as part of the larger growth strategy for Flipkart’s ad tech business

How tech giants slashed adspend by $1 billion during the pandemic
Advertising
8 hours ago
Omar Oakes

How tech giants slashed adspend by $1 billion ...

Three of the so-called FAANG companies saw their advertising expenses drop for the first time in a decade in 2020.

How Jollibee's Arline Adeva gauges effectiveness
Advertising
18 hours ago
Robert Sawatzky

How Jollibee's Arline Adeva gauges effectiveness

Ahead of the Tangrams shortlist and winners announcements, we ask the 2021 jury member how she gauges effectiveness in her own work at the Filipino fast food giant and in the campaigns of others.

Move and win roundup: Week of February 15, 2021
Advertising
19 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Move and win roundup: Week of February 15, 2021

Dentsu Malaysia, R/GA, Mutant Communications, Discovery, Things2do, EVOS, The Works, and more to come, in our weekly collection of people moves and account news.