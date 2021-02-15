Pokémon celebrates 25 years with Post Malone virtual gig

The sprawling Pokémon franchise has partnered Universal Music Group to mark its 25th anniversary with a virtual concert by American rapper Post Malone.

In an ad to promote the 27 February event, Malone enters a concert venue. Before stepping onto the stage he clutches a Pokémon ball and is transformed into an animated character.

The concert will be free to view on the Pokémon YouTube channel, Twitch channel and on its 25th anniversary website.

Taking place on Pokémon Day (27 February) the online party will also serve as the launch for the year-long P25 Music programme, which marks 25 years since Pokémon first appeared (on the Nintendo Gameboy in 1996).

P25 Music is a collaboration with UMG artists to create new songs, styles and pop-culture moments, all through the lens of Pokémon. Katy Perry was announced last month as the programme's premier artist.

Pokémon will unveil more P25 Music details at the end of the concert with more events expected throughout 2021.

Ahead of the concert on 27 February Pokémon TV will air a curated selection of music-themed episodes. In addition the Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield games will feature a special Pikachu that knows the move "Sing".

Pokémon is also teaming up with brands including Build-A-Bear Workshop, Levi's and McDonald's to offer unique promotions and merchandise.

The Levi's x Pokémon collection that is out now features clothing with graphics and prints of the popular characters and woodland settings of the animated series' first season.