PHD's Anna Chan to return to Dentsu as media CEO in HK

Dentsu has lured back Anna Chan, who previously worked with Dentsu Aegis Network for six years, to become CEO of its media business in Hong Kong.

Chan is currently managing partner of PHD Hong Kong, a role she has only held since November 2020. In this role she leads the HSBC account in Asia-Pacific.

She will rejoin Dentsu International on June 1, reporting to Hong Kong CEO Simone Tam.

In her new role, she will oversee the full suite of Dentsu’s media business including its data consulting and trading units. She will be responsible for accelerating the network’s transformation agenda by tapping into high growth areas such as data, brand commerce and performance marketing.

Chan brings six years of prior experience at Dentsu Aegis Network (prior to its rebranding to Dentsu International). She previously led Ad Ops for APAC and was the regional managing director at Amnet, the network's programmatic arm.

Prior to joining DAN, Chan held leadership positions at iClick Inter-active Asia, Leo Burnett, Reprise, and Universal McCann. She started her career as an account manager and sales manager at Yahoo!.

Dentsu International Hong Kong CEO Tam called Chan "one of the most experienced digital pioneers who truly understands how media has evolved with the rise of data and adtech".

"This is hugely complementary to our growth plans," she added. "And she is no stranger to Dentsu...she shares our business ambition and understands our culture. I am confident she will lead our media line to unlock new growth for clients."

Chan commented: "It is a great honor to return to Dentsu and lead the media team at such an exciting time. Many organisations are going through transformation and looking for creative ways to grow their businesses. I look forward to working with the team to ensure that as a network we continue to invest ahead of the curve to add value to our clients’ business, and to provide the most effective business solutions that are insightful, impactful and innovative."