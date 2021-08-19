Advertising Digital News
Arvind Hickman
1 day ago

PHD founder David Pattison joins adtech firm Octaive

Pattison joins the ‘conversational’ tech platform as chair.

New chair: David Pattison
New chair: David Pattison

Octaive, an adtech firm focused on 'conversational advertising', has appointed PHD founder David Pattison as its chairman. 

Pattison co-founded PHD in 1990 and was a leader at the agency for 17 years. He spent two years at the consultancy iLG Digital before spending 11 years as a consultant to start-ups. He was appointed chairman of Gravity Road in 2012 and then tech company Rezonence in 2015.

Octaive is a cookieless chatbot service that overlays display ads to try to engage with consumers before they click through and create "conversational advertising".

It was set up by co-founders Sam Peters, Ben Swinburne and Anton Hanley and reported annual revenue growth of more than 100% in FY21.

Octaive aims to grab attention to learn more from potential customers ahead of a purchase decision.

The business has worked with Vodafone, Lego, VW and The Open University. 

“We are looking forward to drawing upon his extensive experience as we scale the business globally. For too long brands have been limited to just 'pushing' their message at consumers but today people expect control over their digital experiences,” Peters said. 

“Our core focus is helping brands create ad experiences that drive ‘active attention’ with their audience. Our platform makes this super simple by repurposing standard display, social and video assets into highly engaging, two-way interactive conversational creative.” 

Pattison added: “When I get involved with start-ups I have three criteria that need to be met: can I spend two hours in a room with the people, is it an interesting product and can I make a difference? Octaive puts big ticks in all the boxes... it is solving the problem of creating attention, driving personalised ads in a cookieless world. The results clients are getting are exceptional.” 

Source:
Campaign UK

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Collaborative Ads: Connecting brands and retailers to maximise business growth

1 Collaborative Ads: Connecting brands and retailers to maximise business growth

Lululemon launches 'largest ever' global brand campaign

2 Lululemon launches 'largest ever' global brand campaign

Jessica Alba and Zac Efron star in Dubai tourist board spy thriller

3 Jessica Alba and Zac Efron star in Dubai tourist board spy thriller

"Don't sweat it": deodorant startup makes peace with Unilever

4 "Don't sweat it": deodorant startup makes peace with Unilever

Jackie Chan does his own stunts for Shopee

5 Jackie Chan does his own stunts for Shopee

Convenience economy rises as Filipinos embed themselves at home

6 Convenience economy rises as Filipinos embed at home

Spotify ties Nielsen demos to audience measurement on podcasts

7 Spotify ties Nielsen demos to audience measurement on podcasts

A peek into the metaverse: How to prevent a virtual world from becoming a dystopian nightmare

8 A peek into the metaverse: How to prevent a virtual world from becoming a dystopian nightmare

P&G defies pandemic with 12% jump in annual adspend

9 P&G defies pandemic with 12% jump in annual adspend

Women to Watch 2021 opens for entries

10 Women to Watch 2021 opens for entries

Related Articles

PHD's Anna Chan to return to Dentsu as media CEO in HK
Marketing
Apr 28, 2021
Staff Reporters

PHD's Anna Chan to return to Dentsu as media CEO in HK

PHD China wins Shanghai Jahwa media planning
Media
Apr 8, 2021
Robert Sawatzky

PHD China wins Shanghai Jahwa media planning

PHD: Marketers spend more time reporting than creating
Marketing
2 days ago
Sabrina Sanchez

PHD: Marketers spend more time reporting than creating

PHD's rollercoaster year in China
Digital
Mar 31, 2021
Staff Reporters

PHD's rollercoaster year in China

Just Published

Not a game: HP's high-stakes bid to win gamers over with Omen
Marketing
1 day ago
Rahul Sachitanand

Not a game: HP's high-stakes bid to win gamers over ...

CMO Siew Ting Foo explains how HP is working to lure console gamers to the PC platform and build legitimacy for its Omen brand across APAC.

iQiyi's ad about ads is better than you might expect
Advertising
1 day ago
Ad Nut

iQiyi's ad about ads is better than you might expect

Mainland video site iQiyi and F5 Shanghai prove B2B doesn't have to be dull, with a family comedy that explains the video platform's advertising offerings.

IM3 Ooredoo brought out big guns of pop for Independence Day
Advertising
1 day ago
Ad Nut

IM3 Ooredoo brought out big guns of pop for ...

Iwan Fals and three younger Indonesian musicians united for a video about unity (plus some plugs for the telco's service).

What’s in a name? A look at brand names that say little about the business
Marketing
1 day ago
Eularie Saldanha

What’s in a name? A look at brand names that say ...

Advertising and marketing industry veterans in India reveal the fun stories behind their company names.