Advertising News
Emmet McGonagle
12 hours ago

Parody 'GreyKQA' website makes fun of AKQA-Grey merger

Pranksters have set up spoof domain names and social media accounts in name of GreyKQA, AKQGrey and AKQA Group.

GreyKQA: the site carries an assurance that it is
GreyKQA: the site carries an assurance that it is "not an S4 company."

A parody website that makes fun of the AKQA-Grey merger has emerged online.

The site, aptly named GreyKQA, describes itself as “not the combined agency website of ad juggernauts Grey & AKQA”.

Instead, the spoof GreyKQA website, which features a gif of Dr Evil from the Austin Powers movies overlaid with the word “#digital”, reads: “After 103 years WPP decided to 86 one of advertising's best.

“They 'merged' the name & reign over to rock solid digital house AKQA.”

This is in reference to WPP's plans to merge AKQA and Grey to form AKQA Group.

When the merger was first revealed by Campaign on 11 November, WPP said it was designed to “offer clients outstanding creativity, innovation and brand-building at global scale”. WPP added two days later that it will keep the Grey brand “for some time”, in response to media coverage suggesting that the agency’s name was being retired immediately in favour of AKQA.

The parody site says that the official website for the combined group can be found at AKQA.com and "not at AKQGrey.com or AKQAGroup.us" -- “because consultants”.

That's thought to be a reference to how consultants have advised WPP on restructuring.

The pranksters, who have not disclosed their identity, have also created spoof social-media accounts on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook, with a profile picture of former WPP chief executive Sir Martin Sorrell, who now runs S4 Capital.

The parody Twitter account is named @AkqaGroup, which could be awkward for the newly merged company. 

WPP declined to comment.

S4 Capital also declined to comment while indicating that the company has no involvement in the parody.

Source:
Campaign UK

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Navigating client needs in a cookie-less world

1 Navigating client needs in a cookie-less world

40 Under 40 2020: Top-tier talent transforming Asia-Pacific media and marcomms

2 40 Under 40 2020: Top-tier talent transforming Asia-Pacific media and marcomms

How agencies are adapting to an ever-evolving media mix

3 How agencies are adapting to an ever-evolving media mix

WPP merges AKQA and Grey to form AKQA Group

4 WPP merges AKQA and Grey to form AKQA Group

BBDO CEO Andrew Robertson skills up agency during a pandemic

5 BBDO CEO Andrew Robertson skills up agency during a pandemic

TikTok granted 15-day extension for US deal

6 TikTok granted 15-day extension in US

40 Under 40 2020: Leslie Goh, Tribal Worldwide

7 40 Under 40 2020: Leslie Goh, Tribal Worldwide

40 Under 40 2020: Siddharth Sankhe, Nielsen

8 40 Under 40 2020: Siddharth Sankhe, Nielsen

Amex consolidates creative with Dentsu, cutting creative ties with Ogilvy

9 Amex consolidates creative with Dentsu, cutting creative ties with Ogilvy

Media Path acquires ex-Accenture media management upstart Maximise

10 Media Path acquires ex-Accenture media management upstart Maximise

Related Articles

WPP won’t rush to drop Grey brand after AKQA merger
Advertising
Nov 14, 2020
Gideon Spanier

WPP won’t rush to drop Grey brand after AKQA merger

WPP merges AKQA and Grey to form AKQA Group
Advertising
Nov 12, 2020
Gideon Spanier

WPP merges AKQA and Grey to form AKQA Group

AKQA-Grey merger will not happen ‘overnight’ in APAC
Advertising
Nov 12, 2020
Surekha Ragavan

AKQA-Grey merger will not happen ‘overnight’ in APAC

Is AKQA a silent powerhouse in the WPP network?
Digital
May 18, 2020
Staff Reporters

Is AKQA a silent powerhouse in the WPP network?

Just Published

Hyundai says you're 'in charge' of the future
Advertising
3 hours ago
Ad Nut

Hyundai says you're 'in charge' of the future

The Korean automaker debuts a visually sumptuous global campaign by Jung von Matt for its electric-vehicle brand Ioniq, including a very brief "appearance" by mega-boyband BTS.

Here are four ways luxury brands keep loyal Chinese customers returning
Digital
11 hours ago
Adina-Laura Achim

Here are four ways luxury brands keep loyal Chinese ...

Every company looks for innovative ways to earn repeat business and retain loyal customers, but in the digital age, customer loyalty retention is more difficult and doubly so for the luxury industry.

How BOND broke into politics to create iconic art for Biden campaign
Advertising
11 hours ago
Alison Weissbrot

How BOND broke into politics to create iconic art ...

The Hollywood creative shop was behind the campaign and victory images for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris

A tedious route to instant money with Line BK
Advertising
2 days ago
Ad Nut

A tedious route to instant money with Line BK

While instant-cash apps are all about speed and ease of use, GreyNJ United's near five-minute work meanders sluggishly to reinforce the message.