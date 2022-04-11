Advertising Marketing News
Ewan Larkin
1 day ago

Omnicom strikes group-wide partnership with Firework

The global deal will enable the network’s agencies to help e-commerce clients add video and livestreaming to brand websites that engage shoppers and drive more sales.

Omnicom has become the first agency holding company to partner with Firework’s online shopping platform.

Firework increases the average shopping session by nine minutes and raises add to cart rates by 30%, much higher than the industry standard of less than 8%.

By permitting livestream ecommerce on a brand’s owned media, Firework’s technology enables smoother shopping experiences that help increase sales in a way that was previously only available on social platforms.

The tech helps brands create first-party data stores, allows marketers to develop more relevant consumer experiences and build consumer relationships.

Omnicom will also have early access to Firework beta products and research.

COVID-19 has resulted in a shift to e-commerce and higher consumer expectations for personalization. Brands also need to enhance direct consumer relationships in anticipation of a cookie-free future.

On March 14, Omnicom announced the hire of Frank Kochenash as its CEO of ecommerce.

Source:
PRWeek

