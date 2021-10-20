Advertising Media News
Alison Weissbrot
1 day ago

Omnicom organic revenues rise 11.5% in Q3

The holding company projects 9% growth for 2021

John Wren, CEO, Omnicom Group
John Wren, CEO, Omnicom Group

Omnicom’s business is returning to pre-pandemic levels.

The holding company’s organic revenues grew 11.5% in the quarter to $3.4 billion, a rebound from the 11.7% decline it experienced in Q3 2020, but roughly flat over Q3 2019’s $3.2 billion in revenues.

Organic growth clocked in at 19.6% year over year in Asia-Pacific, 20.2% in North America, and 14.9% in Europe. 

By discipline, CRM and precision marketing, which offers performance marketing and business transformation consulting, was “especially strong,” said CEO John Wren on an earnings call, growing 24.3% in the quarter. The area is a growing focus for Omnicom, which is looking to make acquisitions in the space.

Advertising, which makes up more than half (53%) of Omnicom’s revenues, grew 8.6% organically. CRM commerce and brand consulting grew 18% year over year, while CRM execution and support, which includes research and field marketing, grew 8.3%. PR and healthcare were also strong, up 10.5% and  6.6% year over year respectively.

Experiential marketing grew 50% year over year, not quite back to pre-pandemic levels but making a comeback in markets such as China. “Where it’s possible, you can see it’s coming back,” Wren said.

Omnicom’s operating profit for the quarter was 15.8%, which exceeded 2020 and 2019 levels thanks to continued cost savings related to travel and office expenses. Salary and service costs, however, increased 10.6% in the quarter as offices reopen and travel ramps back up.

“We are beginning to see the return of travel and other addressable spend costs as pandemic restrictions ease,” said chief financial officer Phil Angelastro. “However...we will continue to receive benefits from an agile workforce.”

For 2021, Omnicom is protecting 9% year over year growth.

Going shopping

Omnicom, which has spent the past few years trimning its portfolio, is largely finished with dispositions and is ready to add new capabilities. 

The holding company acquired e-commerce performance agency Jump 450 this month, and is also looking to deepen its expertise in performance marketing, mar tech consulting, digital and data-driven insights. The company currently has people in the market seeking targets in each of these areas, Wren said.

“The portfolio we are left with matches where clients need and are going to spend money now and for the foreseeable future,” he added.

Global account wins are also a focus as marketers consolidate their business across one provider. Omnicom pointed to wins this year including PhilipsChanel and Mercedes Benz. For the automaker, Omnicom will pull together best-in-class talent and capabilities across its network under a group called “Team X.”

Talent crunch

As for the ongoing global talent crunch, Omnicom is relying on its culture, its training and development programs and the opportunity for people to work across a diverse set of clients and industries as a draw. Wren also noted that clients are facing the same talent crunch and calling on agencies for their assistance in areas they hadn't in the past. 

As agencies face inflation on employee salaries in a competitive market, Omnicom expects addressable costs to rise, but is “optimistic” it can maintain its current profit margins, Angelastro said. 

“We have benefitted from a reduction in travel and other expenses, and we expect to maintain some of that permanently,” he said. “But as we grow costs, the challenge for us will be to maintain them.”

Source:
Campaign US

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Mega Sale Days: driving consumers from discovery to purchase

1 Mega Sale Days: driving consumers from discovery to purchase

Publicis Media brand enters Pakistan after winning $19 million Nestlé account from Wavemaker

2 Publicis Media brand enters Pakistan after winning $19 million Nestlé account

Stephen Li departs as OMD APAC CEO

3 Stephen Li departs as OMD APAC CEO

40 Under 40 2021: Now open for nominations

4 40 Under 40 2021: Now open for nominations

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

5 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

The Great Resignation: How a raft of exits is compelling the ad industry to rethink people plans

6 The Great Resignation: How a raft of exits is compelling the ad industry to rethink people plans

Dentsu defends Stanchart global media review, wins five-year extension

7 Dentsu defends Stanchart global media review, wins five-year extension

Marketing in the metaverse: The biggest opportunities for brands

8 Marketing in the metaverse: The biggest opportunities for brands

The making of Mandai Wildlife Group, a four-year branding project

9 The making of Mandai Wildlife Group, a four-year branding project

Mediabrands appoints new Philippines CEO

10 Mediabrands appoints new Philippines CEO

Related Articles

Omnicom wary of 'wounded competitors' but delivers 2.6% organic growth
Advertising
Feb 13, 2019
Daniel Farey-Jones

Omnicom wary of 'wounded competitors' but delivers ...

Omnicom organic growth declines 9.6% in Q4
Advertising
Feb 19, 2021
Alison Weissbrot

Omnicom organic growth declines 9.6% in Q4

IPG maintains pandemic rebound with 15.7% organic growth
Advertising
1 day ago
Alison Weissbrot

IPG maintains pandemic rebound with 15.7% organic ...

IPG Q1 results not indicative of what's to come, warns CEO
Advertising
Apr 23, 2020
Oliver McAteer

IPG Q1 results not indicative of what's to come, ...

Just Published

The top 10 mobile phone brands in Asia-Pacific
Marketing
13 hours ago
Matthew Miller

The top 10 mobile phone brands in Asia-Pacific

For better or worse, the power smartphones hold over us is pretty much unprecedented in the history of consumer products. Find out which brands people in Asia obsess over the most in this special report.

Jackie Chan returns to fight for Shopee's 11.11 sale
Advertising
16 hours ago
Ad Nut

Jackie Chan returns to fight for Shopee's 11.11 sale

The martial arts icon makes his return for the e-retailer, this time fighting off bad boys with deals and discounts.

IPG maintains pandemic rebound with 15.7% organic growth
Advertising
1 day ago
Alison Weissbrot

IPG maintains pandemic rebound with 15.7% organic ...

Organic growth in Q3 was up 10.7% compared with 2019.

Denise Tee files defense against Herbert Hernandez's 'baseless' libel claim
Advertising
1 day ago
Matthew Miller

Denise Tee files defense against Herbert Hernandez's...

Tee, whose allegations of sexual harassment against the Gigil co-founder led several other women in the Philippines ad industry to come forward with their own stories, has filed an affidavit affirming her account of the incident.