OMG's content agency Drum to launch under PHD in Asia-Pacific

Omnicom Media Group is rolling out its content agency Drum to Asia-Pacific to offer clients creative services such as branded content, media partnerships, social media and influencer marketing.

The agency network first piloted Drum in New Zealand in early 2019, formed via a rebranding of Spark PR and Activate.

Now it is being launched across Asia-Pacific as a division of media agency PHD.

Headquartered in Singapore, the content arm will be available in Australia, China, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Philippines, India, New Zealand and Singapore.

Omnicom Media Group launched Drum as content agency in the UK, servicing clients including Audi, HP, HSBC, Sainsbury's, Timberland and VW. The agency has since launched in The Nordics and Amsterdam.

Drum specialises in combining audience and data insights to help brands "create their own cultural signals" via content, talent, public relations, media partnerships and more.

Over the last 12 months, Drum has helped PHD win new business pitches, including recently added global client Diageo.

James Hawkins, the CEO of PHD Asia-Pacific, said the expansion of Drum in the region is a "clear commitment to drive growth, creativity and service our increased client demand in the Asia-Pacific region".

Luke Southern, the global MD of Drum, said Drum will enable brands across Asia to "further capitalise on creative services, branded content and culture to reach audiences that helps clients make the leap in achieving disproportionate growth".