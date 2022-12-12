November 2022 APAC advertiser of the month: Tepthai

Tepthai has registered the biggest increase in advertising awareness in Thailand for the month of November 2022, of all the brands we track in the market. Data from YouGov BrandIndex, which tracks consumer perceptions toward brands on a daily basis worldwide, shows that Ad Awareness of the toothpaste manufacturer saw an uplift of nine percentage points over the four-week period.

The oral care brand ran a series of weekly lucky draws throughout November, where consumers were encouraged to submit their name and contact details on empty Thepthai toothpaste boxes for a chance to win various prizes. Tepthai also collaborated with Thai actress Ranee Campen, better known as Bella, to promote its toothpaste in video advertisements which were posted on its Facebook page.

According to data from YouGov BrandIndex, Tepthai’s Ad Awareness score rose from a low of 36.4 on 28 October to a high of 45.4 by 24 November. Ad Awareness is a BrandIndex metric that measures the percentage of people who have seen an advert from a particular brand in the previous two weeks.

Additionally, electronics brand Samsung recorded an 8.6-point spike in Ad Awareness from 43.7 on 28 October to 52.3 by 9 November, while smartphone maker Vivo saw its Ad Awareness climb 8.5 percentage points from 22.9 on 28 October to 31.4 by 19 November.

Methodology: YouGov BrandIndex collects data on thousands of brands every day. A brand’s Ad Awareness score is based on the question: “Which of the following consumer brands have you seen an advertisement for in the past two weeks?” (% Yes). Data from surveys of adults aged 18 years and above residing in Thailand from 26 September to 24 October 2022. Ad Awareness scores are based on a four-week moving average. The change in scores for each brand is calculated by taking the difference between the highest and lowest scoring days within the period. Learn more about BrandIndex.