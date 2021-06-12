No time to waste: environmental ads target G7 summit leaders

The meeting of the leaders of the G7 Nations in Carbis Bay, Cornwall has prompted a wave of advertising and media activity, as brands and campaigning groups target the summt.

UK prime minister Boris Johnson is hosting the leaders of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the US at their first face-to-face meeting since the pandemic.

Campaign has compiled some of the ads targeting the summit:

World Ocean Day and ZSL among NGOs partnering on G7 Ocean protection campaign

Eighty non-governmental organisations have partnered to challenge world leaders at the G7 to make ocean protection a key outcome of the summit.

The “Listen to the Ocean'' campaign, created by Creative Coalition founders Guy Moore and Pete Bracegirdle, has launched with a 15-metre billboard floating on a barge in Falmouth Harbour.

The artwork shows Boris Johnson with a shell to his ear. The collective message being delivered to the world leaders is if we don't protect the ocean, we won't solve the climate crisis.

The campaign also features in newspaper ads and there is an extensive social push from each of the partner organisations. The NGOs, which include Cornwall Wildlife Trust, Global Ocean Trust, World Ocean Day and ZSL, were brought together by Mirella Von Lindenfels, director of Communications INC.

MusicMagpie creates rubbish sculpture to highlight the threat of electronic waste

MusicMagpie has created a sculpture made from discarded electronics to highlight the threat of electronic waste. The sculpture, named “Mount Recyclemore”, depicts world leaders including Boris Johnson, Joe Biden and Angela Merkel.

Joe Rush artist and founder of the Mutoid Waste Company worked alongside sculptor Alex Wreckage on the installation located on a beach near Carbis Bay. The installation was erected following research from MusicMagpie that found G7 nations alone produce almost 15.9 million tonnes of e-waste a year. Despite this growing environmental issue, it was found that 79% of Brits do not know what e-waste is.

As part of its “Mount Recyclemore” campaign, MusicMagpie has partnered with the global waste management charity WasteAid. Throughout June, it will give the charity £1 for each piece of consumer tech customers trade, and sellers will have the option to donate the value offered by the platform to the charity.

Sketch Events worked alongside Fanclub PR to deliver the project.

Unicef targets G7 with vaccine donation campaign

Unicef is targeting G7 Leaders in Cornwall with a campaign promoting covid vaccine donation.

The Open Letter format ad is signed by Unicef’s list of 32 goodwill ambassadors and supporters including Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Olivia Colman, David Beckham, Fernando Alonso and Sergio Ramos. Unicef is asking the G7 leaders to donate up to 150m doses which it states would not cause significant delay to the vaccination programmes of the G7 populations but would help in the fight to defeat the virus everywhere. A half-page version of the ad is running in The Times and the Wall Street Journal.

WPP's Mindshare is working with Unicef globally on the project.