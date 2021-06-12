PR News The Work
Fayola Douglas
20 hours ago

No time to waste: environmental ads target G7 summit leaders

NGOs, Unicef and MusicMagpie target summit of world leaders.

G7: NGOs partner for ocean protection campaign
G7: NGOs partner for ocean protection campaign

The meeting of the leaders of the G7 Nations in Carbis Bay, Cornwall has prompted a wave of advertising and media activity, as brands and campaigning groups target the summt.

UK prime minister Boris Johnson is hosting the leaders of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the US at their first face-to-face meeting since the pandemic.

Campaign has compiled some of the ads targeting the summit:

World Ocean Day and ZSL among NGOs partnering on G7 Ocean protection campaign

Eighty non-governmental organisations have partnered to challenge world leaders at the G7 to make ocean protection a key outcome of the summit.

The “Listen to the Ocean'' campaign, created by Creative Coalition founders Guy Moore and Pete Bracegirdle, has launched with a 15-metre billboard floating on a barge in Falmouth Harbour.

The artwork shows Boris Johnson with a shell to his ear. The collective message being delivered to the world leaders is if we don't protect the ocean, we won't solve the climate crisis.

The campaign also features in newspaper ads and there is an extensive social push from each of the partner organisations. The NGOs, which include Cornwall Wildlife Trust, Global Ocean Trust, World Ocean Day and ZSL, were brought together by Mirella Von Lindenfels, director of Communications INC.

MusicMagpie creates rubbish sculpture to highlight the threat of electronic waste

MusicMagpie has created a sculpture made from discarded electronics to highlight the threat of electronic waste. The sculpture, named “Mount Recyclemore”, depicts world leaders including Boris Johnson, Joe Biden and Angela Merkel.

Joe Rush artist and founder of the Mutoid Waste Company worked alongside sculptor Alex Wreckage on the installation located on a beach near Carbis Bay. The installation was erected following research from MusicMagpie that found G7 nations alone produce almost 15.9 million tonnes of e-waste a year. Despite this growing environmental issue, it was found that 79% of Brits do not know what e-waste is.

As part of its “Mount Recyclemore” campaign, MusicMagpie has partnered with the global waste management charity WasteAid. Throughout June, it will give the charity £1 for each piece of consumer tech customers trade, and sellers will have the option to donate the value offered by the platform to the charity.

Sketch Events worked alongside Fanclub PR to deliver the project.

Unicef targets G7 with vaccine donation campaign

Unicef is targeting G7 Leaders in Cornwall with a campaign promoting covid vaccine donation.

The Open Letter format ad is signed by Unicef’s list of 32 goodwill ambassadors and supporters including Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Olivia Colman, David Beckham, Fernando Alonso and Sergio Ramos. Unicef is asking the G7 leaders to donate up to 150m doses which it states would not cause significant delay to the vaccination programmes of the G7 populations but would help in the fight to defeat the virus everywhere. A half-page version of the ad is running in The Times and the Wall Street Journal.

WPP's Mindshare is working with Unicef globally on the project.

 

Source:
Campaign UK

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

How NTUC Income's astonishing drone-shot ad almost didn't make it to air

1 How an astonishing drone-shot ad almost didn't make it to air

Byron Sharp on why the best response to Covid-19 was to stop advertising

2 Byron Sharp on why the best response to Covid-19 was to stop advertising

Accenture acquires Malaysian full-service agency Entropia

3 Accenture acquires Malaysian full-service agency Entropia

Pride month: How can brands avoid pinkwashing?

4 Pride month: How can brands avoid pinkwashing?

Advertisers flock to Android as iOS privacy feature bites

5 Advertisers flock to Android as iOS privacy feature bites

Bayer kicks off $800 million global media review

6 Bayer calls $800m global media review

Why sex doesn’t always sell in China

7 Why sex doesn’t always sell in China

Women Leading Change Awards: The 2021 winners

8 Women Leading Change Awards: The 2021 winners

Move and win roundup: Week of May 31, 2021

9 Move and win roundup: Week of May 31, 2021

How four brands are supporting Naomi Osaka as she takes a break from tennis

10 How four brands are supporting Naomi Osaka as she takes a break from tennis

Related Articles

Sustainability and brand success go hand in hand
Advertising
Jul 9, 2020
Robert Sawatzky

Sustainability and brand success go hand in hand

Iris unveils policy to incentivise clients to fight climate change
Advertising
Apr 15, 2021
Brittaney Kiefer

Iris unveils policy to incentivise clients to fight ...

P&G commits to becoming carbon neutral this decade
Marketing
Jul 17, 2020
Emmet McGonagle

P&G commits to becoming carbon neutral this decade

UN rep to marketers: You can set off the change the world needs on sustainability
Marketing
Jun 3, 2021
Matthew Miller

UN rep to marketers: You can set off the change the ...

Just Published

Virtual production techniques getting better at blending digital and physical worlds
Advertising
19 hours ago
Fayola Douglas

Virtual production techniques getting better at ...

Imagination's partnership with Epic Games uses similar film techniques to Hollywood movies, integrating objects or people on a small set with a live computer-generated backdrop.

How to communicate back to the office policy
Analysis
19 hours ago
Betsy Kim

How to communicate back to the office policy

PR pros encourage honesty and actual listening instead of giving employees deadlines and ultimatums.

Jaskaran Singh Kapany joins Xiaomi as head of marketing in India
Marketing
21 hours ago
Campaign India Team

Jaskaran Singh Kapany joins Xiaomi as head of ...

Kapany had been the marketing head of Paytm and a member of Campaign's APAC Power List.

Devise more relevant, targeted creatives within APAC to elevate inclusive marketing, say leaders
Marketing
1 day ago
Rahul Sachitanand

Devise more relevant, targeted creatives within ...

CAMPAIGN LEADING CHANGE: While movements such as Black Lives Matter may have resonated worldwide, ad dollars may be better spent on issues with stronger local context, say brand and media leads.