Nike unpacks a box of wonders in Tokyo

The brand puts on an impressive 3D digital display in Shinjuku.

Ad Nut has seen a lot of cool 3D out-of-home ads. This is one of the best.

The ad is in place in Tokyo's Shinjuku district to mark Air Max Day (March 26), which normally sees the brand release new and exclusive pairs of kicks (that's what the kids call them these days, right?). 

Ad Nut is very curious about the top part of the billboard's LED screen. Is it actually somewhat transparent, or has the creative team placed a blurred image of the background buildings on that part of the screen in order to enhance the 3D illusion? Ad Nut would love to hear from any humans involved in the work, or any humans or squirrels who are in the vicinity and can provide a first-hand account. Please get in touch

Ad Nut is a surprisingly literate woodland creature that for unknown reasons has an unhealthy obsession with advertising. Ad Nut gathers ads from all over Asia and the world for your viewing pleasure, because Ad Nut loves you. You can also check out Ad Nut's Advertising Hall of Fame, or read about Ad Nut's strange obsession with 'murderous beasts'.

 

