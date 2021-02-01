New Business League: December 2020 report

CREATIVE AGENCY PERFORMANCE LEAGUE
|RANK THIS MONTH
|RANK LAST MONTH
|AGENCY
|RECENT WINS
|ESTIMATED YTD WIN REVENUE (US$m)
|RECENT LOSSES
|ESTIMATED OVERALL YTD REVENUE (US$m)
|NUMBER OF WINS
|1
|1
|Ogilvy
|Leboo Healthcare Products China Project, Kasikorn Bank PCL. Thailand Project, Nestlé -Milo Malaysia
|83.9
|KFC Singapore
|82.1
|406
|2
|2
|DDB
|Tencent AI China Project,Henderson Land Group HK Project, LG Aircare Korea Project
|69.3
|Streets Blue Ribbon Australia
|66.6
|213
|3
|3
|Wunderman Thompson
|DTAC Thailand Project, HSBC Singapore, Hi-Q Food Products Thailand
|47.3
|46.2
|233
|4↑
|7
|Dentsu
|FAW Besturn China Project, Wuliangye China Project, Bank of Queensland Limited Australia Project
|39.4
|Harman - Jbl & Hk India
|38.0
|324
|5↓
|4
|Isobar
|Family Mart China, China Resources Project, iQiyi China Project, KFC China Project
|34.7
|34.3
|147
|6↓
|5
|Publicis
|Absolut China Project, LVMH / Guerlain China, Kiehl's Hong Kong Project
|31.6
|30.6
|157
|7↓
|6
|Sapient
|Mercedes-Benz China Project, Marriott China Project
|28.2
|28.1
|40
|8↑
|9
|Leo Burnett
|Hocheng Corporation Taiwan Project, Ko Pin Clothing Taiwan Project
|24.6
|7 Eleven Australia
|21.7
|151
|9↓
|8
|VMLY&R
|Zespri Singapore, Colgate Singapore Project, Mulia Ceramic Indonesia Project
|22.6
|Bel Cheese India
|19.4
|142
|10↑
|11
|BBDO
|Google Australia, iNova Pharmaceuticals Australia, Seafood Industry Australia
|22.8
|Visa Global
|15.6
|128
MEDIA AGENCY PERFORMANCE LEAGUE
|RANK THIS MONTH
|RANK LAST MONTH
|AGENCY
|RECENT WINS
|ESTIMATED YTD WIN REVENUE (US$m)
|RECENT LOSSES
|ESTIMATED OVERALL YTD REVENUE (US$m)
|NUMBER OF WINS
|1
|1
|Mindshare
|Nippon Paints Pakistan, University of Melbourne Australia, L'Oreal Taiwan Project
|78.9
|Yum Brands Singapore
|56.8
|149
|2
|2
|Wavemaker
|UnionPay planning China, OCBC Singapore, LafargeHolcim Philippines
|54.1
|Westpac Australia
|45.9
|91
|3↑
|4
|Carat
|McDonald's China Buying, The Today Business Australia, Watsons Thailand, TAP Trading Thailand
|46.0
|Energy Australia
|40.0
|218
|4↑
|5
|MediaCom
|Warner Bros. Australia, Fanta, Sprite, Frestea, Nutriboost Indonesia Digital Media
|45.2
|Coke Singapore
|38.1
|103
|5↓
|3
|Zenith
|Nestle Taiwan, DS Auto China, Pfizer Taiwan, Hong Kong 01 Project, Coty Australia
|39.0
|JPMorgan Chase Global
|34.7
|50
|6
|6
|PHD
|SVW China, Bel Group India, Raeon Hong Kong Project, Best Friends Pets Australia
|44.2
|Dole Foods Singapore
|26.3
|79
|7
|7
|dentsu X
|JPMorgan Chase Global, Association of Mutual Funds in India, Ajinomoto Indonesia Project
|34.0
|Dongfeng Honda China
|25.9
|299
|8
|8
|OMD
|Dulux Australia, Petbarn Australia, Greencross Ltd. Australia, McDonald's Malaysia
|27.5
|HBF Australia
|16.8
|84
|9↑
|10
|Starcom
|AB InBev India, Alcon China, Coke ID, MY,PH,SG,TH,VN
|22.6
|Jeep China
|16.3
|59
|10↑
|14
|Initiative
|Reckitt Benckiser Indonesia, HM Sampoerna - Phillip Morris Indonesia
|12.0
|Revlon HK
|11.5
|50
TOP 10 APAC CREATIVE WINS (DECEMBER)
|AGENCY
|ACCOUNT
|AREA
|Digitas
|BMW-Mini
|Japan
|DDB
|K Mart
|Australia
|DDB
|Coles Supermarkets
|Australia
|DDB
|Dulux
|Australia
|Ogilvy
|Heisen
|China
|Ogilvy
|Bose Corp
|China
|Ogilvy
|Yum! Pizza Hut
|Indonesia
|Ogilvy
|Sumitomo
|Japan
|Ogilvy
|Yokogawa Electrical Singapore
|Singapore
|DDB
|IKEA
|Australia
TOP 10 APAC MEDIA WINS (DECEMBER)
|AGENCY
|ACCOUNT
|AREA
|Starcom
|Coke
|ID,MY,PH,SG,TH,VN
|Initiative
|Reckitt Benckiser
|Indonesia
|Wavemaker
|UnionPay planning
|China
|Mediacom
|Warner Bros.
|Australia
|Mediacom
|Fanta, Sprite, Frestea, Nutriboost Digital
|Indonesia
|Wavemaker
|OCBC
|Singapore
|Initiative
|HM Sampoerna - Phillip Morris
|Indonesia
|Mindshare
|Nippon Paints
|Pakistan
|Havas Media
|Yum Brands
|Singapore
|Mediacom
|PROMISE
|Hong Kong
Methodology: The New Business League has been compiled with the assistance of R3. Data from a number of multi-national agencies is collected and collated on a monthly basis and the collated data is balanced against client estimates, Nielsen ADEX, discounted to appropriate levels and then converted to a revenue estimate by R3. Please note that R3 does not audit the data provided by the agencies or the published results. All comments and queries should be sent to [email protected].