New Business League: December 2020 report

CREATIVE AGENCY PERFORMANCE LEAGUE

RANK THIS MONTH RANK LAST MONTH AGENCY RECENT WINS ESTIMATED YTD WIN REVENUE (US$m) RECENT LOSSES ESTIMATED OVERALL YTD REVENUE (US$m) NUMBER OF WINS 1 1 Ogilvy Leboo Healthcare Products China Project, Kasikorn Bank PCL. Thailand Project, Nestlé -Milo Malaysia 83.9 KFC Singapore 82.1 406 2 2 DDB Tencent AI China Project,Henderson Land Group HK Project, LG Aircare Korea Project 69.3 Streets Blue Ribbon Australia 66.6 213 3 3 Wunderman Thompson DTAC Thailand Project, HSBC Singapore, Hi-Q Food Products Thailand 47.3 46.2 233 4 ↑ 7 Dentsu FAW Besturn China Project, Wuliangye China Project, Bank of Queensland Limited Australia Project 39.4 Harman - Jbl & Hk India 38.0 324 5 ↓ 4 Isobar Family Mart China, China Resources Project, iQiyi China Project, KFC China Project 34.7 34.3 147 6 ↓ 5 Publicis Absolut China Project, LVMH / Guerlain China, Kiehl's Hong Kong Project 31.6 30.6 157 7 ↓ 6 Sapient Mercedes-Benz China Project, Marriott China Project 28.2 28.1 40 8 ↑ 9 Leo Burnett Hocheng Corporation Taiwan Project, Ko Pin Clothing Taiwan Project 24.6 7 Eleven Australia 21.7 151 9 ↓ 8 VMLY&R Zespri Singapore, Colgate Singapore Project, Mulia Ceramic Indonesia Project 22.6 Bel Cheese India 19.4 142 10 ↑ 11 BBDO Google Australia, iNova Pharmaceuticals Australia, Seafood Industry Australia 22.8 Visa Global 15.6 128

MEDIA AGENCY PERFORMANCE LEAGUE

RANK THIS MONTH RANK LAST MONTH AGENCY RECENT WINS ESTIMATED YTD WIN REVENUE (US$m) RECENT LOSSES ESTIMATED OVERALL YTD REVENUE (US$m) NUMBER OF WINS 1 1 Mindshare Nippon Paints Pakistan, University of Melbourne Australia, L'Oreal Taiwan Project 78.9 Yum Brands Singapore 56.8 149 2 2 Wavemaker UnionPay planning China, OCBC Singapore, LafargeHolcim Philippines 54.1 Westpac Australia 45.9 91 3 ↑ 4 Carat McDonald's China Buying, The Today Business Australia, Watsons Thailand, TAP Trading Thailand 46.0 Energy Australia 40.0 218 4 ↑ 5 MediaCom Warner Bros. Australia, Fanta, Sprite, Frestea, Nutriboost Indonesia Digital Media 45.2 Coke Singapore 38.1 103 5 ↓ 3 Zenith Nestle Taiwan, DS Auto China, Pfizer Taiwan, Hong Kong 01 Project, Coty Australia 39.0 JPMorgan Chase Global 34.7 50 6 6 PHD SVW China, Bel Group India, Raeon Hong Kong Project, Best Friends Pets Australia 44.2 Dole Foods Singapore 26.3 79 7 7 dentsu X JPMorgan Chase Global, Association of Mutual Funds in India, Ajinomoto Indonesia Project 34.0 Dongfeng Honda China 25.9 299 8 8 OMD Dulux Australia, Petbarn Australia, Greencross Ltd. Australia, McDonald's Malaysia 27.5 HBF Australia 16.8 84 9 ↑ 10 Starcom AB InBev India, Alcon China, Coke ID, MY,PH,SG,TH,VN 22.6 Jeep China 16.3 59 10 ↑ 14 Initiative Reckitt Benckiser Indonesia, HM Sampoerna - Phillip Morris Indonesia 12.0 Revlon HK 11.5 50

TOP 10 APAC CREATIVE WINS (DECEMBER)

AGENCY ACCOUNT AREA Digitas BMW-Mini Japan DDB K Mart Australia DDB Coles Supermarkets Australia DDB Dulux Australia Ogilvy Heisen China Ogilvy Bose Corp China Ogilvy Yum! Pizza Hut Indonesia Ogilvy Sumitomo Japan Ogilvy Yokogawa Electrical Singapore Singapore DDB IKEA Australia

TOP 10 APAC MEDIA WINS (DECEMBER)

AGENCY ACCOUNT AREA Starcom Coke ID,MY,PH,SG,TH,VN Initiative Reckitt Benckiser Indonesia Wavemaker UnionPay planning China Mediacom Warner Bros. Australia Mediacom Fanta, Sprite, Frestea, Nutriboost Digital Indonesia Wavemaker OCBC Singapore Initiative HM Sampoerna - Phillip Morris Indonesia Mindshare Nippon Paints Pakistan Havas Media Yum Brands Singapore Mediacom PROMISE Hong Kong

Methodology: The New Business League has been compiled with the assistance of R3. Data from a number of multi-national agencies is collected and collated on a monthly basis and the collated data is balanced against client estimates, Nielsen ADEX, discounted to appropriate levels and then converted to a revenue estimate by R3. Please note that R3 does not audit the data provided by the agencies or the published results. All comments and queries should be sent to [email protected].