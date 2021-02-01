Analysis Data News
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

New Business League: December 2020 report

Seven creative agencies and five media agencies shift positions right at the finish line, in R3's final tally of APAC new business in 2020. Plus, see the top 10 APAC wins from December.

New Business League: December 2020 report

CREATIVE AGENCY PERFORMANCE LEAGUE

RANK THIS MONTH RANK  LAST MONTH AGENCY RECENT WINS ESTIMATED YTD WIN REVENUE (US$m) RECENT LOSSES ESTIMATED OVERALL YTD REVENUE (US$m) NUMBER OF WINS
1 1 Ogilvy Leboo Healthcare Products China Project, Kasikorn Bank PCL. Thailand Project, Nestlé -Milo Malaysia 83.9 KFC Singapore 82.1 406
2 2 DDB Tencent AI China Project,Henderson Land Group HK Project, LG Aircare Korea Project 69.3 Streets Blue Ribbon Australia 66.6 213
3 3 Wunderman Thompson DTAC Thailand Project, HSBC Singapore, Hi-Q Food Products Thailand 47.3   46.2 233
4 7 Dentsu FAW Besturn China Project, Wuliangye China Project, Bank of Queensland Limited Australia Project 39.4 Harman - Jbl & Hk India 38.0 324
5 4 Isobar Family Mart China, China Resources Project, iQiyi China Project, KFC China Project 34.7   34.3 147
6 5 Publicis Absolut China Project, LVMH / Guerlain China, Kiehl's Hong Kong Project 31.6   30.6 157
7 6 Sapient Mercedes-Benz China Project, Marriott China Project 28.2   28.1 40
8 9 Leo Burnett Hocheng Corporation Taiwan Project, Ko Pin Clothing Taiwan Project 24.6 7 Eleven Australia 21.7 151
9 8 VMLY&R Zespri Singapore, Colgate Singapore Project, Mulia Ceramic Indonesia Project 22.6 Bel Cheese India 19.4 142
10 11 BBDO Google Australia, iNova Pharmaceuticals Australia, Seafood Industry Australia 22.8 Visa Global 15.6 128

MEDIA AGENCY PERFORMANCE LEAGUE

RANK THIS MONTH RANK  LAST MONTH AGENCY RECENT WINS ESTIMATED YTD WIN REVENUE (US$m) RECENT LOSSES ESTIMATED OVERALL YTD REVENUE (US$m) NUMBER OF WINS
1 1 Mindshare Nippon Paints Pakistan, University of Melbourne Australia, L'Oreal Taiwan Project 78.9 Yum Brands Singapore 56.8 149
2 2 Wavemaker UnionPay planning China, OCBC Singapore, LafargeHolcim Philippines 54.1 Westpac Australia 45.9 91
3 4 Carat McDonald's China Buying, The Today Business Australia, Watsons Thailand, TAP Trading Thailand 46.0 Energy Australia 40.0 218
4 5 MediaCom Warner Bros. Australia, Fanta, Sprite, Frestea, Nutriboost Indonesia Digital Media 45.2 Coke Singapore 38.1 103
5 3 Zenith Nestle Taiwan, DS Auto China, Pfizer Taiwan, Hong Kong 01 Project, Coty Australia 39.0 JPMorgan Chase Global 34.7 50
6 6 PHD SVW China, Bel Group India, Raeon Hong Kong Project, Best Friends Pets Australia 44.2 Dole Foods Singapore 26.3 79
7 7 dentsu X JPMorgan Chase Global, Association of Mutual Funds in India, Ajinomoto Indonesia Project 34.0 Dongfeng Honda China 25.9 299
8 8 OMD Dulux Australia, Petbarn Australia, Greencross Ltd. Australia, McDonald's Malaysia 27.5 HBF Australia 16.8 84
9 10 Starcom AB InBev India, Alcon China, Coke ID, MY,PH,SG,TH,VN 22.6 Jeep China 16.3 59
10 14 Initiative Reckitt Benckiser Indonesia, HM Sampoerna - Phillip Morris Indonesia 12.0 Revlon HK 11.5 50

TOP 10 APAC CREATIVE WINS (DECEMBER)

AGENCY ACCOUNT AREA
Digitas BMW-Mini Japan
DDB K Mart Australia
DDB Coles Supermarkets Australia
DDB Dulux Australia
Ogilvy Heisen China
Ogilvy Bose Corp China
Ogilvy Yum! Pizza Hut Indonesia
Ogilvy Sumitomo Japan
Ogilvy Yokogawa Electrical Singapore Singapore
DDB IKEA Australia

TOP 10 APAC MEDIA WINS (DECEMBER)

AGENCY ACCOUNT AREA
Starcom Coke ID,MY,PH,SG,TH,VN
Initiative Reckitt Benckiser Indonesia
Wavemaker UnionPay planning China
Mediacom Warner Bros. Australia
Mediacom Fanta, Sprite, Frestea, Nutriboost Digital Indonesia
Wavemaker OCBC Singapore
Initiative HM Sampoerna - Phillip Morris Indonesia
Mindshare Nippon Paints Pakistan
Havas Media Yum Brands Singapore
Mediacom PROMISE Hong Kong

Methodology: The New Business League has been compiled with the assistance of R3. Data from a number of multi-national agencies is collected and collated on a monthly basis and the collated data is balanced against client estimates, Nielsen ADEX, discounted to appropriate levels and then converted to a revenue estimate by R3. Please note that R3 does not audit the data provided by the agencies or the published results. All comments and queries should be sent to [email protected].

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Dentsu reportedly looking to sell Tokyo HQ

1 Dentsu reportedly looking to sell its HQ

Deric Wong leaves OMG Hong Kong CEO post to lead Dentsu in China

2 Deric Wong leaves OMG to lead Dentsu China

Unilever prepares to call international media-buying review

3 Unilever prepares to call international media-buying review

Publicis Groupe names creative chief for APAC and MEA

4 Publicis Groupe names creative chief for APAC and MEA

Ogilvy combines Singapore and Malaysia operations

5 Ogilvy combines Singapore and Malaysia operations

Software giant SAP hires Julia White as chief marketing and solutions officer

6 Software giant SAP hires Julia White as chief marketing and solutions officer

Dentsu consolidates more Australian operations into Merkle and Isobar

7 Dentsu consolidates more Australian operations into Merkle and Isobar

Anna Chitty joins Starcom as China CEO

8 Anna Chitty joins Starcom as China CEO

10 takeaways from Wunderman Thompson's Future 100 report

9 10 takeaways from Wunderman Thompson's Future 100 report

Watsons Malaysia apologises for ‘blackface’ ad (Updated)

10 Watsons Malaysia apologises for ‘blackface’ ad (Updated)

Related Articles

New Business League: November 2020 report
Advertising
Jan 6, 2021
Staff Reporters

New Business League: November 2020 report

New Business League: October 2020 report
Advertising
Dec 3, 2020
Staff Reporters

New Business League: October 2020 report

New Business League: September 2020 report
Advertising
Nov 9, 2020
Staff Reporters

New Business League: September 2020 report

New Business League: August 2020 report
Media
Oct 5, 2020
Staff Reporters

New Business League: August 2020 report

Just Published

Global new business declined 5.8% in 2020, with media offsetting creative losses: R3
Advertising
2 hours ago
Rahul Sachitanand

Global new business declined 5.8% in 2020, with ...

Creative new business fell 12.6% globally in 2020, according to R3's year-end wrapup, with an overall increase in media business partially offsetting the decline. See which agencies and holding groups won the most.

Vishnu Mohan: From digging oil in the middle of the ocean to joining advertising
Media
3 hours ago
Raahil Chopra

Vishnu Mohan: From digging oil in the middle of the ...

The outgoing chairman and CEO of Havas Group, Southeast Asia, India and North Asia, speaks with Campaign India about his advertising career, setting up the media unit at the agency, ageism and more.

Appreciation for CNY renewed in Coca-Cola campaign
Advertising
3 hours ago
Ad Nut

Appreciation for CNY renewed in Coca-Cola campaign

It used to be fashionable for young people to complain about many obligatory and annoying aspects of CNY. But after a year without the holiday, they're ready to confess they love it, according to a new campaign from McCann.

Gen Z: The next generation of misguided twaddle
Advertising
4 hours ago
Bob Hoffman

Gen Z: The next generation of misguided twaddle

THE AD CONTRARIAN: You'd think that after 10 plus years of hysterical 'millennial' horseshit that went nowhere, the advertising industry would have learned something. But, of course, the ad industry never learns anything. So here we are again.