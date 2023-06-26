Netflix star Yoshihiro Akiyama on how brands can break age barriers and embrace authenticity

Brands are crucial in inspiring individuals to push beyond their limits in a world where age is often perceived as a barrier to new challenges.

However, the rise of older generations on social media platforms challenges this perception. These seasoned social media influencers, often called 'granfluencers', are captivating audiences of all ages worldwide, sometimes surpassing their grandchildren's follower counts.

A recent National University of Singapore study reveals that many older individuals are embracing platforms like TikTok, traditionally associated with Gen Z, to reshape perceptions of ageing and break stereotypes. Notably, TikTokers from the 'Boomer' generation, such as @fashiongrannies, have gained millions of interactions, and developed devoted fanbases.

Yoshihiro Akiyama, more popularly known as 'Sexyama', believes brands must understand that individuals of all ages are willing to face life's challenges.

The 48-year-old Netflix star, whose participation in the show 'Physical: 100' demonstrated that older-aged men can still compete at a high level, believes life is about trials and testing oneself to the limit, which means brands also play a crucial role in encouraging people to embrace these tribulations, regardless of age.

Akiyama with Campaign's media and tech editor, Shawn Lim

"Brands must create messages that inspire and motivate individuals to take on new challenges at any stage of life," Akiyama told Campaign in Singapore earlier this month.

"Unfortunately, many people limit themselves based on preconceived notions, believing they can't do certain things at a certain age."

In Physical: 100, Akiayama, a renowned mixed martial artist and judoka, garnered fans and participants' admiration when he refused to give up during the 100-kilogram boulder challenge against his younger competitors.

The fourth-generation Japanese-of-Korean-descent, says marketers can leverage the concept of pushing themselves to the limits to create compelling and engaging brand campaigns

Akiyama explains when people approach their friends, whether kids or adults, to propose trying something new, they do not start by saying, "Hey, this is hard. Do you want to try it with me?" Instead, they emphasise the fun and remarkable aspects, saying, "This is fun. Let's do it together."

"The underlying idea is to recognise that everyone knows it's a challenge and that success is difficult. However, showcasing the end product or the message is crucial when promoting a challenge," says Akiyama.

As a person with a diverse background, Akiyama also believes marketers can tap into the power of cultural diversity and inclusivity to create more meaningful and authentic brand connections with various audiences.

He explains if there are 100 people in a room, there will be 100 unique life stories, like a collection of notable movies.

"When people share their stories or promote their 'movies', it is crucial for brands to package and present them in a way that embraces authenticity," says Akiyama.

"Even the challenging or less favourable moments should be considered valuable past parts. It's about genuinely conveying your truth, both in the story of your life and the story of your brand, to ensure that others understand and appreciate the goodness within them."

Aside from fighting and starring in Netflix, Akiyama has ventured into the fashion and design industry with his athleisure brand, Sung 1975.

Perhaps it's a sign of being well-versed in the concept of competition, but Akiyama is unfazed about other athleisure brands competing for customer attention and market share.

Instead, he says he focuses on connecting with individuals who resonate with his apparel and products, by finding a customer profile that aligns closely with those he would naturally get along with.

"Rather than trying to reach out to the entire world and acquire new customers by outperforming other companies, my approach revolves around selling my product to individuals I consider friends," explains Akiyama.

"This mindset shapes how I introduce my apparel and brand to others, targeting a particular customer profile. It is important to adopt a third-person perspective and view oneself from someone else's point of view. In the context of my apparel brand or any business, it's crucial to consider how others would perceive the products or services rather than solely focusing on personal preferences."

Akiyama explains by reimagining the brand from an outsider's viewpoint; one can better understand how others perceive and evaluate the offerings.

"Even though my physicality played a role during Netflix, the input and judgment of myself and others helped me progress through the competition. This concept can be applied to personal life and business endeavours as well. By considering the perspectives of others, one can gain valuable insights and make improvements," says Akiyama.

(L-R) Akiyama fighting in One Championship (Photo: One Championship)

While his performance on Physical: 100 has been widely praised, it has been reported Akiyama's daughter, Choo Sarang, refuses to watch the show despite her love for Netflix.

Akiyama laughs this off because, as a public figure and parent, his daughter's indifference to his popularity helps him balance his professional pursuits with his family life.

"Humans are not like machines: always switched on. We require rest periods. When we are with our family, it shouldn't be considered 'off' time for them. It should still be quality 'on' time with our loved ones. But this raises the question of when we should turn ourselves off and rest," shares Akiyama.

By having an on-off switch, Akiyama hopes this will teach his daughter to achieve balance in her life, where she can work, come home, and be a good parent or children while finding time during the day or week for rest.

"If I can, I try to spend an entire day at home or travelling without going out or interacting with others. These moments of solitude, whether for 24 hours or even just a few hours, are crucial for rejuvenation. These pockets of personal time are precious and necessary to live a well-balanced life."