Most creative and memorable campaigns on Twitter: Introducing #BestofTweets Southeast Asia Awards

With the only certainty in 2020 being uncertainty, there’s never been a more challenging year to be a marketer. Original plans for the year were thrown out as lockdowns throughout the region and world saw physical campaigns, events and activities moved online, postponed, or shelved indefinitely.

Of course, it’s very often in times of adversity that we see the greatest resilience — and despite these challenges, leading brands have stepped up this year, reimagining advertising to help inform, support and entertain their audiences during an objectively chaotic year. Whether tapping into Twitter’s conversational insights, creating a meaningful connection with their communities or using Twitter’s product suite to completely revamp their launch plan — marketers across Southeast Asia displayed exceptional creativity in using the platform to help their brand stay agile and relevant this year.

From campaign pivots to at-home content creation, marketers across Southeast Asia brought all the feels and really got to the heart of what Twitter’s all about — connecting people and brands through conversation.

As Arvinder Gujral, managing director, Southeast Asia, at Twitter, notes, “In this time of upheaval, there was no rule book to go by, or tried and tested method to keep audiences engaged. Instead, brands and marketers have had to roll with the punches and learn as the year evolved. This meant really listening to and connecting with their communities, before reaching out in an authentic and genuine way. We’ve been humbled and inspired by how brands throughout the region have leveraged Twitter to tap into conversations and cultural moments. And as we look to the New Year, it’s clear that community building will only increase in importance."

In recognition of this extraordinary way brands have been using Twitter to engage with their consumers, and as we reflect on the toughest of years, we are introducing the #BestofTweets 2020 Southeast Asia Awards.

These are the eight campaigns and brands worth remembering from a year we’ll never forget.

Best campaign for driving positive change in society

OUR PICK: @McDo_PH