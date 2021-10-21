Partner Content
How marketers can change the game for mental health in Indonesia

Brands need to take an active role in the conversation around mental health - especially given that consumers increasingly want brands to make active contributions to their wellbeing.

Campaign Asia’s editorial director Robert Sawatzky sat down with Dr. Jiemi Ardian, psychiatrist at Siloam Bogor, Marlen Deine, SVP brand strategy of Blibli, and Dwi Adriansah, country head of Twitter Indonesia for a deep-dive into how marketers can change the game for mental health
Since the COVID-19 pandemic, many people have found themselves feeling isolated during lockdown periods, raising the need for better awareness of mental health and wellbeing.

This rising awareness is reflected in the recently-launched Twitter Trends Indonesia report, which highlights six popular topics on the platform: Well-being, Creator Culture, Everyday Wonder, One Planet, Tech Life and My Identity. 

According to the report, there was a 17% growth in conversations around both well-being and mental health on Twitter Indonesia*. 

Campaign Asia’s editorial director Robert Sawatzky sat down with Dr. Jiemi Ardian, psychiatrist at Siloam Bogor, Marlen Deine, SVP brand strategy of Blibli, and Dwi Adriansah, country head of Twitter Indonesia for a deep-dive into how marketers can change the game for mental health, in light of the release of the Twitter Trends Indonesia report.

While mental well-being remains a taboo topic in some parts of Indonesian society, there are positive signs that young Indonesians are pushing past social stigmas to share more of their experiences online - and increasingly so during the pandemic. 

Social media platforms, such as Twitter, have provided a safe space for users to share stories, thoughts, and tips in hopes that others can find solace and feel more understood during hard times.

With social media platforms playing a key role in driving these conversations, Dwi Adriansah says the first pandemic wave resulted in a 23% growth spike in conversations around self-care on Twitter.

Individuals now stress the importance of rest and self-love; and are looking for ways to improve their lifestyle through skin-care, sports, and home-life. 

On social platforms, brands are taking the initiative to highlight information of products that will aid health and well-being, providing consumers with convenient access to essentials with direct links, and allowing them to create comfortable, stress-free homespaces. 

Marlen Deine emphasises the importance for brands to lead by “listening” to what consumers are talking about; and Dwi reinforces this idea, noting 75% users want brands to make active contributions to their wellbeing**. 

In order to connect with their audience on a deeper emotional level, brands such as Blibli are engaging with their audience through newly curated marketing campaigns, illustrating their empathy and relatability. 

One way brands can engage with their audience is to share stories via social media to curate common shared values with the audience, allowing them to build a connection with the audience - beyond the functional purpose. 

Will the conversation around well-being and mental health continue beyond COVID-19? Research indicates that COVID-19 will pose long-term mental health challenge. Beyond that, mental health also needs to become a long-term priority. 

As Dr. Jiemi Ardian notes, it is important to not just talk about the diagnosis of mental issues, but for users and brands to provide an educational platform on how to implement self-care beyond the pandemic. 

Watch the panel above to learn more about how brands can change the game for mental health in Indonesia. 

For more insights from the top conversation trends in Indonesia, download the Twitter Trends Indonesia Report here. 

*and**Havas, Meaningful Brand Study 2017

 

