News Advertising
Gideon Spanier
1 day ago

‘Moray isn’t working’: M&C Saatchi’s poster tribute as CEO leaves after 40 years

MacLennan says he is “hanging up my advertising boots”.

Moray MacLennan: formally leaves M&C Saatchi this week
Moray MacLennan: formally leaves M&C Saatchi this week

M&C Saatchi said farewell to its departing chief executive, Moray MacLennan, after 40 years of service to the Saatchi brand with a fitting tribute – a spoof of the most famous poster in British political advertising.

The agency put the “Moray isn’t working” ad on a poster screen on a site at the top of Carnaby Street, close to M&C Saatchi’s Golden Square office, and took MacLennan to see it as a surprise send-off.

MacLennan, who formally leaves M&C Saatchi at the end of this week, originally joined Saatchi & Saatchi as a graduate trainee in September 1983 — just a few years after the agency created “Labour isn’t working” for the Conservatives ahead of their 1979 general election victory.

He went on to join M&C Saatchi, the breakaway from Saatchi & Saatchi, at its launch in 1995 and remained ever since, rising to chief executive of the stock market-listed company in January 2021.

MacLennan announced in July that he would be stepping down, shortly after Zillah Byng-Thorne joined as chair. She has become executive chair for up to 12 months as she looks for his successor.

“As I approach 40 years of Saatchi, it feels like the wrong time to move on in so many ways, but I have decided it is precisely the right time.” MacLennan wrote to staff in a memo at the time he announced he was leaving.

“We’ve come through our existential moment [when the company faced two takeover bids in 2022] and we are set – the right time to make way for new energy and new ideas.”

MacLennan signed off the memo, which was entitled “Hanging up my advertising boots”, by saying: “If you have a spare moment, do please say a short prayer for Wendy, my wife, who will be spending more time with me.”

The farewell poster was created by Andy Harris, head of design at M&C Saatchi London.

Source:
Campaign UK

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

GroupM sunsets Xaxis, Sightline and Finecast brands as Nexus reorganises

1 GroupM sunsets Xaxis, Sightline and Finecast brands as Nexus reorganises

Indian fashion brand depicts 'bold' women in same-sex relationship

2 Indian fashion brand depicts 'bold' women in same-sex relationship

Havas wins Shell's media account, deal sparks backlash as Red Havas loses client

3 Havas wins Shell's media account, deal sparks backlash as Red Havas loses client

Russell Brand case: 'Legal and PR strategies need to work hand in hand'

4 Russell Brand case: 'Legal and PR strategies need to work hand in hand'

Apple raises the sustainability bar, yet Mother Nature yearns for more

5 Apple raises the sustainability bar, yet Mother Nature yearns for more

We want to keep moving’: Edward Bell on Cathay’s edgier new global campaign

6 We want to keep moving’: Edward Bell on Cathay’s edgier new global campaign

Google ad jabs Apple over green-bubble texts

7 Google ad jabs Apple over green-bubble texts

Bumble makes kindness sexy in India campaign

8 Bumble makes kindness sexy in India campaign

Formula One debuts the world’s first ‘kiss-activated’ trophy at Japanese Grand Prix

9 Formula One debuts the world’s first ‘kiss-activated’ trophy at Japanese Grand Prix

Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

10 Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

Related Articles

M&C Saatchi timeline: from takeover target to MacLennan exit
Jul 24, 2023
Daniel Farey-Jones

M&C Saatchi timeline: from takeover target to ...

Moray MacLennan to leave M&C Saatchi as CEO
Jul 24, 2023
Gideon Spanier

Moray MacLennan to leave M&C Saatchi as CEO

M&C Saatchi CEO: Takeover saga is a distraction. We want to be independent
Sep 9, 2022
Gideon Spanier

M&C Saatchi CEO: Takeover saga is a distraction. We ...

M&C Saatchi’s Moray MacLennan on ‘renewed belief in marketing’ and war for talent
Oct 14, 2021
Gideon Spanier

M&C Saatchi’s Moray MacLennan on ‘renewed belief in ...

Just Published

WFA census shows Japan faces the highest inclusivity challenges
1 day ago
Shawn Lim

WFA census shows Japan faces the highest inclusivity...

Japan trails far behind in terms of how companies deal with discrimination, negative behaviours, mental health, and diversity and inclusion perceptions, according to WFA's second WFA global census.

Reddit will no longer allow users to opt-out of ad personalisation
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Reddit will no longer allow users to opt-out of ad ...

The mandatory opt-in for personalised ads was announced as part of a series of settings updates that will gradually be rolled out in the coming weeks. Select unspecified countries will still be able to opt-out.

Better Climate Store’s Greenwash can wash away climate guilt caused by overconsumption
1 day ago
Ad Nut

Better Climate Store’s Greenwash can wash away ...

The multitasking product might deserve a spot in Ad Nut’s oaky home…unless Ad Nut is sensing a bit of irony.